Travel Technology Market 2018 Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Top Key Players: Amadeus, Navitaire, Sabre, Travelport, CRS Technologies

April 19, 2020
Travel technology (also called tourism technology, and hospitality automation) is the application of Information Technology (IT) or Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. One form of travel technology is flight tracking.

The Travel Technology report separates the market by the top manufacturer, end users, and their application according to their respective data including market size & forecast, consumption, sales revenue, price, gross margin, supply and demand by region, and consumer profile. The report also analyze innovative business strategies, value added factors and business opportunities.

 This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Travel Technology market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The key players covered in this study

  • Amadeus
  • Navitaire
  • Sabre
  • Travelport
  • CRS Technologies
  • mTrip
  • Qtech Software
  • Tramada Systems
  • PcVoyages 2000
  • Lemax

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions
  • Global Distribution System (GDS)

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Travel Industry
  • Tourism Industry
  • Hospitality Industry

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Travel Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Travel Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Other Regions

TABLE OF CONTENTS: 

1  Report  Overview
1.1  Study  Scope
1.2  Key  Market  Segments
1.3  Players  Covered
1.4  Market  Analysis  by  Type
1.4.1  Global  Travel  Technology  Market  Size  Growth  Rate  by  Type  (2014-2025)
1.4.2  Airline  &  Hospitality  IT  Solutions
1.4.3  Global  Distribution  System  (GDS)
1.5  Market  by  Application
1.5.1  Global  Travel  Technology  Market  Share  by  Application  (2014-2025)
1.5.2  Travel  Industry
1.5.3  Tourism  Industry
1.5.4  Hospitality  Industry
1.6  Study  Objectives
1.7  Years  Considered

2  Global  Growth  Trends
2.1  Travel  Technology  Market  Size
2.2  Travel  Technology  Growth  Trends  by  Regions
2.2.1  Travel  Technology  Market  Size  by  Regions  (2014-2025)
2.2.2  Travel  Technology  Market  Share  by  Regions  (2014-2019)
2.3  Industry  Trends
2.3.1  Market  Top  Trends
2.3.2  Market  Drivers
2.3.3  Market  Opportunities

3  Market  Share  by  Key  Players
3.1  Travel  Technology  Market  Size  by  Manufacturers
3.1.1  Global  Travel  Technology  Revenue  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2018)
3.1.2  Global  Travel  Technology  Revenue  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2018)
3.1.3  Global  Travel  Technology  Market  Concentration  Ratio  (CR5  and  HHI)
3.2  Travel  Technology  Key  Players  Head  office  and  Area  Served
3.3  Key  Players  Travel  Technology  Product/Solution/Service
3.4  Date  of  Enter  into  Travel  Technology  Market
3.5  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion  Plans

TOC continued…!

