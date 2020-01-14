Travel Technologies Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Travel Technologies Market Global Insights 2019-2025 with Prominent Players – Amadeus, Sabre, Travelport and Dolphin Dynamics” to its huge collection of research reports.



Travel technologies are IT solutions used by airline companies, hotels, and OTAs to manage end-to-end travel solutions. IT solutions such as travel network management solution GDS, mobile solution, platform solutions, e-commerce software solution, data management solutions, and digital marketing solutions are primarily implemented in the travel industry.

The increasing demand for automatetravel management systemsis expected to drive the growth prospects for the global travel technologies market in the coming years. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing demand forautomated systemsfrom thetravel and tourismservice providers is to minimize the cost, streamline the routine business processes, increase safety, security, and visibility,automate tracking systems, and reduce the operational costs. As a result, these travel and tourism service providers use travel automation technologies such asGDSsande-payment systemsto automate the operational and transactional processes.

Get Free PDF For More Technical Insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2081880

Also, since the manual process and legacy systems are highly inefficient in managing the high volume of transactions inonline travel agencies, the travel providers have shifted from conventional methods towards the automated systems. Moreover, it has been observed that the demand for IT technological solutions such as theInternet of thing(IoT),big data analytics, andcloud computingis increasing with the advancements made in the travel industry by using automated travel management systems.

EMEA accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market until the end of 2023. According to the market research and analysis, some of the major factors responsible for the markets growth in the region includes the penetration of lower online travel agencies (OTA) and the presence of fragmented hotel market in Europe.

In 2018, the global Travel Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Travel Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

Make an Enquiry of this report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2081880

The key players covered in this study

Amadeus

Sabre

Travelport

Dolphin Dynamics

ecare Technology Labs

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions

Global Distribution System (GDS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Airline Companies

Hotels

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Travel Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Travel Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel Technologies are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.