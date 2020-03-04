Travel Retail Market 2019 |Industry Research Analysis, Size, Growth & Demand Forecast 2024

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of ” Travel Retail Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally.

The global Travel retail market size is expected to reach $153.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income improves consumers’ lifestyle and shifts their preference toward apparels, luxury goods, premium fragrances, cosmetics, and other products. Moreover, developments in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is projected to supplement the growth of the global travel retail market. However, unorganized local market and stringent government regulations in airport retailing hamper the market growth.

The global travel retail market is segmented based on product, channel, and region. The product segment includes perfumes & cosmetics, wine & spirits, tobacco, electronics, luxury goods, food & confectionery, and catering & others. In 2017, beauty products, namely, perfumes & cosmetics segment accounted for the maximum revenue with more than 31% market share. Based on channel, the global travel retail market is classified into airports; cruise liners; railway stations; and border, downtown, & hotel shops. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the luxury goods segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the travel retail market. The purchase of these goods is totally dependent on the economic stability of any region, as the goods are majorly procured by the upper economic classes. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of a large number of retail companies in China, India, Thailand, and others. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increase in the number of high net worth individuals and growth of the tourism industry.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report Are:

DFS Group

Dufry

LS Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

King Power International Group

The Shilla Duty Free

Gebr. Heinemann

China Duty Free Group (CDFG)

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

The Naunace Group

