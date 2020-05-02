Travel Mobility Scooter Market Key Trends, Drivers, Challenges Outlook to 2024 – Kymco, Sunrise Medical, Pride Mobility Products, Invacare, Roma Medical, Hoveround Corp, Drive Medical, Golden Technologies and Others

This report studies the Travel Mobility Scooter market. A mobility scooter is a mobility aid equivalent to a wheelchair but configured like a motor scooter. It is often referred to as a power-operated vehicle/scooter or electric scooter as well. A mobility scooter will provide a new lease of life from new found independence, it can increase your ability to get out more and support day to day activities.

In the last several years, Global market of Travel Mobility Scooter developed relatively fast, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Travel Mobility Scooter is nearly 630 M USD; the actual production is about 420 K Unit.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/74157/

Europe region is the largest supplier of Travel Mobility Scooter, with a production market share nearly 43.2% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Travel Mobility Scooter, enjoying production market share nearly 41.7% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43.3% in 2016. Following North America, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 40.3%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Travel Mobility Scooter market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1070 million by 2024, from US$ 670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Travel Mobility Scooter business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Travel Mobility Scooter Market Players

Kymco

Sunrise Medical

Pride Mobility Products

Invacare

Roma Medical

Hoveround Corp

Drive Medical

Golden Technologies

Quingo

Van Os Medical

TGA Mobility

Electric Mobility

Amigo Mobility

Vermeiren

Merits Health Products

Afikim Electric Vehicles

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/74157/

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Travel Mobility Scooter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Travel Mobility Scooter market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Travel Mobility Scooter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Travel Mobility Scooter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Travel Mobility Scooter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Travel Mobility Scooter value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Class 2 Scooter

Class 3 Scooter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Global Travel Mobility Scooter Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/74157/global-travel-mobility-scooter-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]