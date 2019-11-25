Travel Management Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Travel Management Services Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
The global Travel Management Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Travel Management Services.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report focuses on the key global Travel Management Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
This report focuses on the Travel Management Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Concur
CT Business Travel
Chrome River Technologies
Certify
Signal Tours
Expensify
Sure Corporate
Travelport
Infor
CTMS Travel Group
TUI Group
Elong
Wexas Travel Management
Tuniu Corp
Booking Holdings
Ctrip
Wings
Qunar
Expedia Group
SMT
Oracle Corporation
Appricity Corporation
Fraedom
8common
Nexonia
DATABASIC
Paychex
Ariett
NetSuite
Basware
Skyjunxion
Trippeo Technologies
Dolphin Dynamics
Market Segment by Type, covers
Airline Travel Bookings
Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings
Accommodation Bookings
Cruise Bookings
Car Rental
Business Performance Management and Financial Management
Hosting Service
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Personal
Group
Company
Government
Other
