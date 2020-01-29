Travel Insurance Market Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges Discussed in Detailed Reports till 2025

Global Travel Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Travel Insurance Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Among different applications in 2022, family traveler will take the largest part, accout for 45.59%. Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America are the three regions that share most percentage.

In 2017, the global Travel Insurance market size was 13800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 23200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.

The new report on the global Travel Insurance market provides key insights into the Travel Insurance market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the Travel Insurance market.

The market report pegs the global Travel Insurance market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Travel Insurance market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Travel Insurance market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Travel Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

Generali

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

CSA Travel Protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Mapfre Asistencia

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

MH Ross Market size by Product –

Single Trip

Annual Multi-trip

Long-Stay

Market size by End User/Applications –

Family Traveler

Senior Citizens

Business Traveler

Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Travel Insurance Market Size

2.2 Travel Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Travel Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Travel Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Travel Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Travel Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Travel Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Travel Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Travel Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Travel Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Travel Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

