Travel Insurance Market 2018-2028: Allianz, AIG, Munich RE, Generali, Tokio Marine, Sompo Japan, CSA Travel Protection, AXA

Travelling has become an important part of our business, personal and academic lives. But, it also comes with risks that cannot be neglected, especially financial risks. Thus, global travel insurance market have come up with dedicated schemes of insurance intended to cover only losses incurred during travel (for instance medical emergency and airline delays or cancellations while traveling domestically or internationally).

The global travel insurance market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and our analysts predict the global travel insurance market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

Leading players of Travel Insurance Market including:

Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

Generali

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

CSA Travel Protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Mapfre Asistencia

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

MH Ross

Travel Insurance is available for purchase at the time of ticket booking, despite of the fact from where the ticket or trip has been booked (travel agency or any travel service providers). The duration of travel insurance is mostly for the duration of the trip; however more extensive coverage can be attained straight from the travel insurance house covering various levels of cruises, business, leisure, adventure, business travel and international travels.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global travel insurance market from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the travel insurance market.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Furthermore, the travel insurance market faced a steep revenue regression at the time of recession. However, the travel insurance market started gaining pace near 2010 when consumers’ started getting more sensitive to the potential losses allied at the time of travel.

Travel Insurance Market split by Type:

Single Trip

Annual Multi-trip

Long-Stay

Travel Insurance Market split by Application:

Family Traveler

Senior Citizens

Business Traveler

Travel Insurance Market split by Sales Channel:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

