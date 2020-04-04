Travel & Expense Management Market -Top players are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Certify, Expensify, Concur

Travel & Expense Management Market (By Component – Software and Services; By Software Type – On-Premise Software and Off-Premise Software; By End-users – Government and Regulatory Agencies, Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

TMR added a New Report “ 2018 – 2026 Global Travel & Expense Management Market Report Status and Outlook” in its Database. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Travel & Expense Management Market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Travel and expense management solutions help in monitoring and controlling expense reports, thereby preventing fraud and human error and streamlining the business process. It also helps in increasing visibility across the entire reimbursement process, reducing travel costs, and improving the efficiency of the expense handing process. The use of these solutions has grown in many enterprises, by providing more efficient, faster, and flexible options for enterprises in travel and expenses management.

Key Brands mentioned in this report – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Certify, Expensify, Concur (SAP), Infor, Chrome River Technologies, Baseware, Coupa Software, DATABASICS, NetSuite, Expense8, KDS, Apptricity Corporation, Nexonia, and Paychex.

The growth of the Travel & Expense Management Market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

Travel & Expense Management Market is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

By Component –

Software

Services;

By Software Type –

On-Premise Software

Off-Premise Software;

By End-users –

Government and

Regulatory Agencies,

Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms)

Table of Content :

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Report Scope

1.2.1 Market Segmentation: Global Travel & Expense Management Market

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Travel & Expense Management Market

2.2 Global Travel & Expense Management Market , 2018 – 2026, Revenue (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

2.3 Global Travel & Expense Management Market , by Component, 2026 (US$ Mn)

2.3.1 Global Travel & Expense Management Market , by Deployment Type, 2026 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global Travel & Expense Management Market , by End-users, 2026(US$ Mn)

2.5 Global Travel & Expense Management Market , by Geography, 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Global Travel & Expense Management Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.7.1 Demand for One-stop Shops

3.8 Global Travel & Expense Management Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 – 2026(US$ Mn)

3.8.1 Overview

3.8.1.1 Global Travel & Expense Management Market Revenue Comparison, by Components,2018 – 2026(US$ Mn)

3.8.2 Travel & Expense Management Market

3.8.2.1 Global Travel & Expense Management Market Revenue, 2018 – 2026(US$ Mn)

