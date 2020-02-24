Trauma Devices Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2019

The physical injuries such as burns, dislocations, fractures, sprains and strains caused by any external source are termed as trauma. According to the CDC, trauma is defined as “an injury or wound to a living body caused by the application of external force or violence”. To treat this trauma various procedures are available and their use is determined by the severity of injury. Trauma devices are one of the key treatment methods for the same.

The trauma devices can be categorized in two segments namely external fixation devices and internal fixation devices. External fixation devices are used for temporary fracture fixation and help in providing support to the affected bone while healing. Since these fixators are externally applied, they can be adjusted as per the individual requirements of the patient. Owing to the underdevelopment of the bones, this procedure is highly preferred in pediatric cases. In addition, they are also applied on those patients whose skin over fracture has been damaged. Internal fixation devices are helpful in fixing fractured bones in definite shape by implanting different devices.

These devices includes various intramedullary nails, cannulated screws, hip screws, wires, cables, conventional hip screws, pins and plates. The materials used to build these devices are mainly made of stainless steel, cobalt and titanium. Internal fixation devices are gaining more demand over the external fixation devices. This is due to various factors such as the raw materials used in internal fixators are more durable, stable and flexible which gives necessary support to the bone. In addition, it also reduces stay in hospitals and improper bone healing.

Rise in aging population globally is increasing the incidence of osteoporosis and hence has augmented the demand for trauma devices. In addition, rising accidental rate has also boosted the growth of this market. Recently U.S. has witnessed around 42 million trauma cases which increased the demand of trauma devices. It is expected that 12% of Chinese and 300 million of Indians will be in elderly population by 2050. This will increase the growth of trauma devices in these emerging nations. Increased disposable income and awareness in developed nations such as U.S. and Europe has also contributed in its growth. Despite various advantages, trauma devices market may get hindered due to various factors such as infection and allergy.. Moreover, high cost of these devices would also affect the growth of this market.

Some of the market players in the trauma devices are Bioretec Inc., Medtronic Inc., Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Integra LifeSciences and other significant players.

