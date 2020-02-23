Transradial Access Market Top Competitors are BD, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, MEDTRONIC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc. and others

Global Transradial Access Market is expected to reach USD 2,061.79 Million by 2025 from USD 1,105.79 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

INCREASING CASES OF OBESE PATIENTS:

Obesity is the rising concern worldwide. The prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 were valued to be raised by 18.0% in 2016 from previous year. The basic cause of obesity is an energy disparity among calories consumed and calories expended. Also, the surge of physical dormancy and consumption of energy-dense foods that are high in fat are major causes that leads to obesity. Moreover, obesity is also a risk factor for high cholesterol which leads to numerous heart problems. Following are some related stats of obesity:

According to American Heart Association (AHA), in the U.S. more than one-third (approximately 35.0%) of adults are obese (over 78 million adults).

According to Heart Foundation, in 2011, the prevalence of high cholesterol increases in the age of 55 to 64 years, and half of the population among them have high total cholesterol level.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the study reports that, in 2013-2014 more than 1 in 3 adults were considered to be obese. In which about 1 in 6 children and adolescents ages 2 to 19 were considered to have obesity.

Transradial access procedure is extensively used in obese patients as it aids to identify and control procedural hemorrhage. A recent study shows that transradial access has effectively reduced vascular problems in patients who were overweight. Also, transradial access offers less morbidity and bleeding complications associated to transfemoral access in percutaneous coronary interventions for obese people. Therefore, the augmented cases of obese patients are choosing transradial access process for treatment, eventually spurring the market demand.

Global Transradial Access Market Key Points:

Cardinal Health is going to dominate the transradial access market followed by Stryker, CARDINAL HEALTH, Angiodynamics Inc., BD, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, MEDTRONIC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., NIPRO CORPORATION, Amecath, OSCOR Inc. and Penumbra among others.

Sheaths and sheath introducers market is growing with the highest CAGR of 9.1%

Drug administration market is driving the market with highest market share of 35.8%

Sheaths and sheath introducers segment is dominating the transradial access market

Global Transradial Access Market Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global transradial access are increasing cases of obese patient, rising number of heart problems, growing use of radial access in oncology field and technological advancements.

Product recalls and failures are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

