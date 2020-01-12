Transradial Access Devices Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions

The cost-benefit associated with transradial artery access, increasing preference of radial artery access for interventional procedures, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of chemotherapy procedures, growing use of radial access devices in geriatric as well as high risk patients, and rising healthcare expenditure are the key factors driving the growth of the transradial access market.

The U.S., Japan, and Canada are the top three developed countries that are expected to lead the global transradial access devices market in terms of growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, among developing countries, China and India are expected to show robust growth in demand for these devices in the coming years. The growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness among healthcare providers regarding advanced medical devices is fueling the growth of the market in these developing economies.

The players in the transradial access devices market are launching new and innovative products and receiving regulatory approvals for their products to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2017, Teleflex Incorporated announced the 510(k) clearances by the USFDA of the Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter and Spectre Guidewire. The Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter was commercially launched in the U.S. and other countries, whereas Spectre Guidewire was commercially launched in the U.S.

Some of the other key players operating in the transradial access devices industry include Terumo Corporation; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Medtronic plc; Smiths Group plc; Edwards Lifesciences Corporation; AngioDynamics Inc.; and Merit Medical Systems Inc.

