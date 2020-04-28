Transportation by Drone Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2026

Drones are able to deliver shipments to locations where humans or land transportation vehicles are unable to reach. This is primarily driving the global transportation by drone market. Food and hospitality services are of prime importance for people affected by natural disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, and tsunamis. In such natural disasters, human beings or vehicles cannot deliver help to people badly affected by the calamity. Drones are being preferred to deliver food and first-aid services in such conditions. Moreover, drones are also being utilized to transport cargo for military applications. Reduced travelling time, rapid and safer delivery, lower power consumption, and ability to reach remote locations are fueling the demand for drones for transportation.

Major restraint to the global transportation by drone market is its cost. Drones are expensive to operate for transportation applications. Furthermore, drones are banned in military areas. Legal restrictions on the applications of drone are primarily restraining the global transportation by drone market.

The global transportation by drone market can be segmented based on application, automation level, drone type, purpose, and region. In terms of application, the global transportation by drone market can be segregated into four segments. Drones are being utilized to transport food and offer hospitality services to people experiencing emergencies. Generally, governing bodies operate the drones that are deployed in emergency services.

Based on automation level, the global transportation by drone market can be classified into two segments. Autonomous drones are being developed for long-range applications, such as delivering cargos from one city to another city, and for military applications such as surveillance. Autonomous drones are anticipated to change the face of the global transportation industry. Based on drone type, the global transportation by drone market can be divided into three segments. Multi rotor drones are capable of handling heavy loads and hence, these are preferred for transportation services. In terms of purpose, the global transportation by drone market can be categorized into three segments. Presently, drones are being utilized for freight transportation only; however, people transporting drones are being developed and tested successfully, which are expected to be utilized in the near future.