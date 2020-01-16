Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market:

Executive Summary

The global Transportation as a service (TaaS) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Transportation as a service (TaaS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transportation as a service (TaaS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Uber

Didi

Lyft

GETT

Hailo

Addison Lee

Ola Cabs

Meru

BlaBla Car

Mytaxi

Grab Taxi

Kako Taxi

Sidecar

Flywheel

VIA

Curs

Ingogo

Chaffeur-Prive

Lecab

Easy

Careem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Android Platform

iOS Platform

Segment by Application

Below 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

