Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2025

Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) report provides market Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit.

Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) industry report includes an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, NEC Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Harris Corporation, Leonardo, Indra Sistemas, …)

Instant of Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) Market: Radar control system is an equipment of providing air traffic control services with the use of radar. The provision of air traffic control services without the use of radar is called procedural control. With the evolution of technology, the requirement of transportable radar control system was generated. Transportable radar control system (TRCS) is a compact air traffic control system transportable by a truck, aircraft or helicopter.Radar control systems are used to provide air traffic control services. With the evolution of technology, the requirement of transportable radar control system was generated. Transportable radar control systems are designed to deliver a safe and effective airspace processes wherever air traffic management is not accessible. The transportable radar control system is very compact in size and is highly portable such that it can be carried easily by truck or aircraft. These systems can graphically represent the detection of an aircraft. These control systems can search, acquire, track and then discriminate threats from non-threats.The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, NEC Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Harris Corporation, Leonardo, Indra Sistemas and so on. Among them, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Company are the leaders.The global Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS) market is valued at 1510 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018-2025.

S-band

L-band

X-band

Others

Military Application

Civil Application

Key playing regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) together with their major countries are elaborated during this report.

