Transplant Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest research reveals that the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market is set to surpass the value of USD 2,074.65 million by 2023. The global market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The global transplant diagnostics market is anticipated to flourish in the coming years with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that can lead to organ failure. The market has triggered the curiosity of healthcare providers on account of various benefits offered by these tests to assess the feasibility of the organ transplant procedure. Also, there has been a barrage of research and development activities that lead to technological advancements in the transplant diagnostics field. Another factor proving to be beneficial for the market is increasing geriatric population who are in constant need of organ transplant. To sum it up, rise in technological advancements, increased research and development activities and growing number of transplant procedures have shaped the market size significantly.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – Segmentation

MRFR’s report states that the Global Market is segmented based on product and service, screening type, organ type, application, and end-users.

By product and service, the market has been segmented on the basis of instruments, reagents & consumables, and software and services. The reagents & consumables segment presently holds the largest market share and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the assessment period.

By screening type, the market has been segmented on the basis of pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening. The pre-transplant screening segment valued more than USD 819.04 million in 2017.

By organ type, the market has been segmented on the basis of kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and others. The kidney segment valued more than USD 896.02 million in 2017. Factors attributing to the growth of this segment include increasing cases of organ rejection combined with the side effects of medication.

By application type, the market has been segmented based on research applications, diagnostic applications, and others. Research Applications accounted for the largest share in the transplant diagnostics market in 2017 and is exhibited to retain its position in the market. The diagnostics procedure before and after transplant for research application is rising gradually. Moreover, the cost of diagnostic testing and procedure are known for their affordable prices.

By end-user, the market has been segmented on the basis of commercial service providers, hospitals and transplant centers, research laboratories & academic institutes and others.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market is segmented into four major regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Americas are dominating the global transplant diagnostics market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to organ failure and rapid technological development aiding in the automation of the diagnostic procedures in the healthcare sector of this region.

The Europe region accounts for the second largest share in the global transplant diagnostics market. The transplant diagnostics market in this region is driven by the easy adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, active involvement of the government for spreading awareness, and availability of donated organs due to the initiatives that were taken by the European Commission for organ harvesting.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to project significant growth in the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market due to the rapid increase in geriatric population and increasing incidences of organ failure in this region. The high investment in stem cell technology for organ development and in-vitro tissue are some of the crucial factors that are driving the transplant diagnostics market in this region.

