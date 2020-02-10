Transmission Electron Microscope Market: Growing at a steady pace, owing to its growing demand in healthcare research

The transmission electron microscope (TEM) is a type of microscope, which utilizes electrons instead of light, for viewing specimens. The use of electrons allows for higher magnification and resolution of images of the specimen. The specimen is required to be very thin, so that the electrons can pass through them. The electrons interact with the specimen to form the image. The image is then projected onto a screen or sensors are utilized to detect the image. A transmission electron microscope mainly consists of three parts, namely an electron gun plus condenser system, the image producing system and an image recording system.

The electron gun and condenser system’s primary function is to focus the electron beam onto the specimen’s surface. The beam’s focus is generally 1nm in diameter. The image producing system consists of various lenses and the specimen stage which functions together to develop the image. In general, four lenses are present, namely condenser lens, objective aperture lens, intermediate lens and projector lens. The lenses are utilized to create the sharp focus of the electron beam, while the specimen stage holds the specimen. The image recording system can consist of a fluorescent screen for viewing and focusing the image produced.

It also may also be captured directly onto a computer through an array of sensor based systems. All the three components function in tandem to produce a magnified image of the specimen’s section where the electron beam is focused. Other major components of a transmission electron microscope are vacuum systems and power components. The maintenance of vacuum is very important, since the electrons can get deflected by gas or hydrocarbon molecules, in the presence of air. The vacuum is created by usage of pumps, mostly rotary and diffusion types.

Transmission electron microscope market has been growing at a steady pace, owing to its growing demand in healthcare research. This microscope provides high magnifications and high resolution images, which are highly regarded in identifying various microorganisms and cell structure. They are also utilized for molecular and cellular biology. Additionally, growing demand in materials science has also been positively impacting the growth of the market. There is a growing demand for developing lighter and stronger metals, for utilization in body of vehicles, energy production and machineries among others.

Such demand has led to higher application of transmission electron microscopes, as it allows for higher visibility of structure and composition of the newly developed material. It also allows for viewing of any possible defects in the structure. Such applications have been promoting the growth of the market. However, these microscopes require the specimen to be thin enough for allowing electrons to pass through. Such specimen preparation difficulties have been hindering the growth of the market for transmission electron microscopes. Increasing application of transmission electron microscopes in semiconductor research and mining sectors are expected to offer good growth opportunities during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into life science, materials science, semiconductors, mining & minerals and others. Others include oil & gas and industrial applications. The global market for transmission electron microscope, on the basis of region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle-East & Africa (MEA).

The major companies of the transmission electron microscope market globally are JEOL Ltd. (Japan), FEI Company [Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific] (The U.S.), EDAX, Inc. [Unit of AMETEK, Inc.] (The U.S.), Gatan, Inc. [Part of Roper Technologies] (The U.S.), Bruker Corporation (The U.S.), IXRF Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Parallax Research, Inc. (The U.S.), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Oxford Instruments Plc (The U.K.), and Hitachi High-technologies Corporation (Japan) among various other companies.