Transmission and Distribution (TandD) Market-Infrastructure, Upcoming Projects, Investments, Key Operators, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

“Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Market — Infrastructure, Upcoming Projects, Investments, Key Operators, and Key Country Analysis to 2025”, is the latest market analysis report from GlobalData, that offers comprehensive information and understanding of the T&D market. The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global T&D market. It provides data covering historic and forecast market size, length and capacity of T&D lines, globally, and in twelve countries — China, Malaysia, India, Japan, US, Brazil, Russian Federation, France, Italy, Germany, UK, and Saudi Arabia.

The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope:

The report analyses the T&D market. Its scope includes —

— T&D market study at global level and for twelve countries — China, Malaysia, India, Japan, US, Brazil, Russian Federation, France, Italy, Germany, UK, and Saudi Arabia

— Historic (2007–2017) and forecast (2018–2025) data for cumulative power capacity by technology

— Historic (2007–2017) and forecast (2018–2025) data for T&D line length, capacity, and number of substations

— List of major upcoming transmission lines in each of the twelve countries

— Market size of transmission line infrastructure globally, and in each of the twelve countries.

Reasons to buy:

– Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the T&D market

— Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the T&D market

— Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

— Maximize potential in the growth of the T&D power market

— Identify key partners and business-development avenues

— Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.

Companies Mentioned:

State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) and China Southern Power Grid (CSG)

North China Grid Company

Northwest China Grid Company

Northeast China Grid Company

East China Grid Company

Central China Grid Company

Key Points from TOC:

2 Executive Summary 9

2.1 Global Transmission Line Length to Exceed 6 million Ckm by 2025 9

2.2 China’s UHV Transmission Lines Set to Impact Global Market Size Significantly 10

2.3 India’s Target to Achieve Universal Access to Electricity to Drive Transmission Line Additions 11

3 Transmission and Distribution Market, Global 12

3.1 Power Infrastructure, Global 12

3.2 Transmission Infrastructure, Global 18

3.3 Distribution Infrastructure, Global 26

4 Transmission and Distribution Market, China 33

4.1 Power Infrastructure, China 33

4.2 Transmission Infrastructure, China 36

4.3 Distribution Infrastructure, China 45

5 Transmission and Distribution Market, Malaysia 52

5.1 Power Infrastructure, Malaysia 52

5.2 Transmission Infrastructure, Malaysia 55

5.3 Distribution Infrastructure, Malaysia 64

6 Transmission and Distribution Market, India 70

6.1 Power Infrastructure, India 70

6.2 Transmission Infrastructure, India 74

6.3 Distribution Infrastructure, India 83

7 Transmission and Distribution Market, Japan 88

7.1 Power Infrastructure, Japan 88

7.2 Transmission Infrastructure, Japan 91

7.3 Distribution Infrastructure, Japan 100

8 Transmission and Distribution Market, US 107

8.1 Power Infrastructure, US 107

8.2 Transmission Infrastructure, US 111

8.3 Distribution Infrastructure, US 120

9 Transmission and Distribution Market, Brazil 127

9.1 Power Infrastructure, Brazil 127

9.2 Transmission Infrastructure, Brazil 130

9.3 Distribution Infrastructure, Brazil 139

10 Transmission and Distribution Market, Russian Federation 144

10.1 Power Infrastructure, Russian Federation 144

10.2 Transmission Infrastructure, Russian Federation 148

10.3 Distribution Infrastructure, Russian Federation 157

11 Transmission and Distribution Market, France 162

11.1 Power Infrastructure, France 162

11.2 Transmission Infrastructure, France 165

11.3 Distribution Infrastructure, France 174

12 Transmission and Distribution Market, Italy 179

12.1 Power Infrastructure, Italy 179

12.2 Transmission Infrastructure, Italy 183

12.3 Distribution Infrastructure, Italy 187

13 Transmission and Distribution Market, Germany 192

13.1 Power Infrastructure, Germany 192

13.2 Transmission Infrastructure, Germany 196

13.3 Distribution Infrastructure, Germany 204

14 Transmission and Distribution Market, UK 209

14.1 Power Infrastructure, UK 209

14.2 Transmission Infrastructure, UK 213

14.3 Distribution Infrastructure, UK 220

15 Transmission and Distribution Market, Saudi Arabia 223

15.1 Power Infrastructure, Saudi Arabia 223

15.2 Transmission Infrastructure, Saudi Arabia 226

15.3 Distribution Infrastructure, Saudi Arabia 234

16 Appendix 239

