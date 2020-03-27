Transformerless Ups MARKET 2019: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2024

A transformerless UPS is an electrical equipment that provides power to loads during power outages or failure of the main power supply.

Applications of the Transformerless UPS are concentrated on Financial Industry, Telecommunication Industry, Government Procurement, Manufacturing Industry, Transportation Industry, with total 86.4% percent market share in 2017.

In term of the classifications segment, products in <10 kVA are the most output, but the profit is getting lower. Leading companies continue to develop high-end market. Modularization ups with high power is a new area with high profits and technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Transformerless UPS market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9540 million by 2024, from US$ 7470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Transformerless UPS business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Transformerless UPS market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Schneider

EATON

Emerson

ABB

Socomec

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

Gamatronic

Kehua

KSTAR

EAST

This study considers the Transformerless UPS value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

<10 kVA

10-100 kVA

100-250 kVA

>250 kVA

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Financial industry

Telecommunication industry

Government procurement

Manufacturing industry

Transportation industry

Other

