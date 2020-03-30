Transfer Paper Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2028

Transfer paper is generally a thin piece of paper which is coated with pigment and wax. The transfer paper is generally used in order to imprint an image on the fabrics. The introduction of the transfer paper in the market has enabled to provide a variety of designs in the clothing as per the consumer requirements. The image is printed on the transfer papers using heat press machine. The process of imprinting an image on the transfer paper is carried out by various methods of printing. Inkjet method is a commonly used method for printing an image on the transfer paper. Inkjet method is used by various small and local businessmen for printing images on the transfer paper. The transfer papers are applied in various garments depending on the nature of fabrics used in making them. The transfer paper is used in the elastic fabrics which are used in making sportswear. The natural fabrics such as silk, cotton or wool also use the transfer papers owing to the trends going in the textile and clothing market.

The transfer of image from the transfer papers to the fabrics can be done using the heat press or home irons. Laser, lithography and sublimation among others are the methods used in the printing of images on the transfer papers over the garments. The methods such as lithography are relatively costlier compared to other methods of printing transfer papers

Market Dynamics

The growth in the textile industry owing to the increase in the demand from the growing population and changing lifestyle is expected to drive the transfer paper sales in coming years. The transfer papers are expected to gain a traction in near future owing to the lower costs of transfer papers and the printing machines. The high concentration of local manufacturers in developing countries is expected to accelerate the demand for the transfer papers in coming years.

Low cost of storage of designs on transfer paper as compared to the designs on textiles is expected to add in the growth of the transfer papers market. The use of transfer papers in the short run productions over the direct printing is expected to set a trend in the market. Transfer paper printing gets expensive and time consuming for the large quantity printing which in turn is expected to hamper the market growth of transfer papers in near future.

Market Segmentation

The transfer paper market is segmented on the following basis:

Transfer paper market by method of printing:

Laser

Inkjet

Lithography

Sublimation

Solvent Based

Transfer paper market by end use:

Elastic Fibers

Natural Fibers

Regional Outlook

North America region is expected to drive the transfer paper market in coming years. The higher adoptability of changing trends of clothing in North America region is expected to be key driving force for the growth of transfer paper sales in the region. The Europe region has a well-established textile industry growing moderately. The moderate growth of textile industry in Europe region is expected to drive the sales of transfer paper in coming years. Latin America is expected to drive the sales of transfer paper owing to the growing textile industry in Peru. The availability of unique fibers in the region will drive the textile industry in the region. The growth of textile industry in Latin America is expected to create platform for the sales growth of transfer paper in near future.

Asia is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of transfer papers in coming years. The growth of textile industry in the region especially in India and China and the increasing population of Asia is expected to create a huge demand for the garments in coming years. The growth in the demand for the garments is thus expected to have a positive impact on the growth of transfer paper market.

List of Participants

The participants involve in the transfer paper market are listed below: