Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) Market 2023 Global Analysis by Size, Emerging Trends, Industry Demand, Growth by Top Key Players are – Neuronetics, Yiruide, Magstim, Brainsway, Neurosoft, eNeura, MagVenture, Remed, Nexstim, Dr. Langer Medical, MAG & More

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2023, from 90 million US$ in 2017

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a magnetic method used to stimulate small regions of the brain. During a TMS procedure, a magnetic field generator, or “coil”, is placed near the head of the person receiving the Tinnitus. The coil produces small electric currents in the region of the brain just under the coil via electromagnetic induction. The coil is connected to a pulse generator, or stimulator, that delivers electric current to the coil.

The Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – Neuronetics, Yiruide, Magstim, Brainsway, Neurosoft, eNeura, MagVenture, Remed, Nexstim, Dr. Langer Medical, MAG & More

Report Description:-

TMS is used diagnostically to measure the connection between the brain and a muscle to evaluate damage from stroke, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, movement disorders, motor neuron disease, and injuries and other disorders affecting the facial and other cranial nerves and the spinal cord.

This report focuses on the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) is widely sales for Depression, Tinnitus, Alzheimer, Parkinson’s Disease, Psychiatric Disorders, Headache, Stroke, etc. The most proportion of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) is used for Depression, and the consumption proportion is about 20% in 2017.

Europe is the largest supplier of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS), with a production market share 38.5%. The second place is North America, following Europe with the production market share of 32%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.3% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.9%, China is also an important sales region for the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS).

Market Segment by Type, covers

STMS

PTMS

RTMS

nTMS



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Depression

Tinnitus

Alzheimer

Parkinson’s Disease

Psychiatric Disorders

Headache

Stroke

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

