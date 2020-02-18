Tragacanth Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Tragacanth Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Tragacanth is widely used as a stabilizing, viscosity enhancing agent in food emulsions. According to the EC food Regulation 231/2012, tragacanth is defined as a dry exudation derived from the branches and stems of strains of Astragalus gummifer Labillardiere and other Asiatic species of Astragalus. It is mainly produced in the Middle East region. Owing to the high viscosity of tragacanth, it is used as a stabilizer for acidic emulsions such as salad dressing. With increasing demand for tragacanth as a thickening agent in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, it is expected that global tragacanth market will grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13222

Market Dynamics of Tragacanth:

Tragacanth market is expected to be driven by its increasing application in various industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Tragacanth has found application in the food industry as a food additive while it is used as an excipient in pharmaceutical industry. It is used as a stabilizer in pourable dressings due to its acid stability, long shelf life, and salt compatibility. In confectionery, it is used as a binder and emulsifier to bring cohesion and to enhance its flavor. In cosmetics, owing to the high viscosity and film forming properties, tragacanth is widely used for hair fixator cream in association with other natural gums. Pharmaceutical segment of tragacanth includes the application scope in oral ingestion, toothpastes, mineral & fish oil emulsion and other external lotions such as body lotions and hand lotions. Tragacanth has also found use in the pharmaceutical industry to perform applications such as oral ingestion, mineral & fishoil emulsion, and other external lotions such as body lotions and hand lotions. In textile industry, it is used as a sizing agent to enhance bonding characteristics among the resin systems. These application presents a positive outlook of tragacanth market during the forecast period. However, growth of global tragacanth market is expected to be challenged by the presence of substitutes such as xanthan gum.

Market Segmentation of Tragacanth:

Tragacanth market is segmented on the basis of product form, application, and geography. Based upon form, tragacanth market is segmented into flakes and ribbons. Ribbon form of tragacanth is expected to hold relatively high share in the global tragacanth market over the forecast period. Ribbon form of tragacanth has found wide application in the food, confectionery, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics application. On the basis of application, global tragacanth market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and others. Others include applications such as leather curing, wood match manufacturing, crayons and ceramics manufacturing etc. Among applications, food segment is expected to witness relatively higher consumption of tragacanth owing to its ability to act as a stabilizing, thickening, emulsifying and suspending agent in the low calorie milk shakes, mayonnaise products, sauces and other beverages.

Regional Outlook of Tragacanth:

Based on geography, tragacanth market is segmented into seven different regions namely Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and Japan. Tragacanth is majorly produced in Iran followed by Turkey. Some of the major importing countries of tragacanth includes the European countries, the U.S., and Japan. It is expected that the demand for tragacanth from these regions will increase on the account of rise in demand-supply gap of natural gums. North America is projected to hold relatively higher value share in the global tragacanth market. High demand from the North America region can be attributed to the high investments made by manufacturers owing to increasing tragacanth demand. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the tragacanth market during the reviewed period. Emerging economies such as China, India provides growth opportunities for the players in tragacanth market to expand their revenue base.

Key Market Players in Tragacanth:

Some of the key players in the tragacanth market include Hawkins Watts Limited, Lakrena International, Scents of Earth, Kachabo Gums, Triarco Industries Inc., Alfa Chemical Corp. and Wizard’s Cauldron, Inc., Polygal AG among others.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13222

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

• Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

• Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

• Prospects of each segment

• Overall current and possible future size of the market

• Growth pace of the market

• Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

• Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

• Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

• Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

• Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]