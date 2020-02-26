Traffic Management Systems Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players: IBM, Cellint, Iteris, Kapsh, Swarco, Accenture, Siemens, Thales, Cubic, Systematics, Decell, Accenture PLC, Atkins Group, Affiliated Computer Services, Inc., Alstom SA, Cisco Systems, Inc.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Traffic Management Systems Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to various Government initiatives to improving traffic infrastructure and growing public concern for traffic safety. The demand for traffic management systems is not only used for managing the traffic congestion and reducing the fuel wastage, also to assist passengers in planning their journey in advance, to avail on-demand services during journey, and help them to find the shortest route in the traffic boost the Traffic Management Systems market in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the rapid pace of urbanization which led to the rising of traffic density levels and to control of these traffic problems. Furthermore, across the global various governments’ initiatives for effective management to reduce pollution coupled with their limited road networks connectivity & make smooth running traffic will accelerate the growth of Traffic Management Systems market. Additionally, across the global vast rise in vehicle ownership coupled with the rising awareness regarding the social and economic losses especially economic loses owing to traffic jams will contribute to Traffic Management Systems market growth during the forecast period.

Request for PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-traffic-management-systems-market-bwc19138/#ReportSample

Software components type of Traffic Management Systems market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Component type, the Traffic Management Systems market has been segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. Software dominates the global Traffic Management Systems owing to the demand for smart signaling, route guidance, smart surveillance, and traffic based traffic systems for improving public transportation and reducing cities polluted free. Hardware segment will boost by the demand for physical components & devices for public and private purposes.

Route Guiding is expected to the leading segment for providing Traffic Management Systems solutions during the forecast period

On the basis of solution type, the Traffic Management Systems market has been segmented into Smart Signaling, Route Guiding, and Traffic Analytics. Route Guiding is projected to leading segment owing to provide the best possible route that has less traffic congestion and disruptions and rendering automatic feedback controls from a real-time traffic situation. Smart Signaling will influence by its uses in reducing traffic congestion problems and provide efficient use of road space for smooth traffic activities.

Dynamic Traffic Management (DTM) System is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Traffic Management Systems during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the Global Traffic Management Systems market has been segmented into Urban Traffic Management Systems, Adaptive Traffic Control Systems, Journey Time Management Systems, Dynamic Traffic Management (DTM) System and Incident Detection & Location Systems. Dynamic Traffic Management System dominates the global Traffic Management Systems due to its application to reducing the deployment and integration time and providing end-to-end traffic smart signaling, route guidance, traffic analytics, and smart surveillance solutions for the traffic management market. Adaptive Traffic Control Systems will grow by its usage in providing better image processing techniques than conventional inductive loop detectors& Infrared sensors.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global Traffic Management Systems market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Traffic Management Systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Traffic Management Systems market over the forecast period owing to the early adoption Internet of things based traffic based systems by Governments couple with increment in vehicles owners. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to rising number of urban traffic management and smart city projects.

Global Traffic Management Systems Market Competitive Landscape

Companies , such as , EFKON AG, Siemens AG, Nuance Communications, Hitachi Ltd , Iteris, Inc., WS Atkins PLC, Thales Group, Telenav, Inc , Garmin International Inc., IBM, Cellint, Iteris, Kapsh, Swarco, Accenture, Siemens, Thales, Cubic, Systematics, Decell, Accenture PLC, Atkins Group, Affiliated Computer Services, Inc., Alstom SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cubic Corporation, ESRI, GE Transportation, IBM, Indra, Ineo, Kapsch, LG CNS, Schneider Electric and TomTom NV are the key players in manufacturing & services providers of Traffic Management Systems.

Complete Analysis of this Research Report with [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-traffic-management-systems-market-bwc19138/#TOC

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Solution

Smart Signaling

Route Guiding

Traffic Analytics

By Application

Urban Traffic Management Systems

Adaptive Traffic Control Systems

Journey Time Management Systems

Dynamic Traffic Management (DTM) System

Incident Detection & Location Systems

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826