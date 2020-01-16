Traditional Whiteboard Market 2019-2025, by Metroplan, GMi Companies, Quartet, Luxor, Bi-silque, Neoplex, Umajirushi, Deli, Canadian Blackboard

This report studies the global market size of Traditional Whiteboard in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Traditional Whiteboard in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Traditional Whiteboard market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A whiteboard is any glossy, usually white surface for nonpermanent markings. Whiteboards are analogous to blackboards, but with a smoother surface allowing rapid marking and erasing of markings on their surface.

For industry structure analysis, the Traditional Whiteboard industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Some producers don’t have its own brand and do the OEM. The top 5 producers account for about 22% of the revenue market.

China occupied 48.21% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 15.19% and 10.45% of the global total industry. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 45.06% of the global consumption volume in 2016. Europe shared 16.94% of global total.

For forecast, the global Traditional Whiteboard revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of valves. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

In 2017, the global Traditional Whiteboard market size was 200 million US$ and is forecast to 250 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Traditional Whiteboard market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Traditional Whiteboard include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Traditional Whiteboard include

Metroplan

GMi Companies

Quartet

Luxor

Bi-silque

Neoplex

Umajirushi

Deli

Canadian Blackboard

Lanbeisite

XIESK

Keda

Shandong Fangyuan

Foshan Yakudo

Zhengzhou Aucs

Whitemark

Market Size Split by Type

3′ x 2′

4′ x 3′

6′ x 4′

8′ x 4′

12′ x 4′

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Office

Family

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

