Traditional Whiteboard Market 2019-2025, by Metroplan, GMi Companies, Quartet, Luxor, Bi-silque, Neoplex, Umajirushi, Deli, Canadian Blackboard

This report studies the global market size of Traditional Whiteboard in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Traditional Whiteboard in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Traditional Whiteboard market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A whiteboard is any glossy, usually white surface for nonpermanent markings. Whiteboards are analogous to blackboards, but with a smoother surface allowing rapid marking and erasing of markings on their surface.
For industry structure analysis, the Traditional Whiteboard industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Some producers don’t have its own brand and do the OEM. The top 5 producers account for about 22% of the revenue market.
China occupied 48.21% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 15.19% and 10.45% of the global total industry. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 45.06% of the global consumption volume in 2016. Europe shared 16.94% of global total.
For forecast, the global Traditional Whiteboard revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of valves. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
In 2017, the global Traditional Whiteboard market size was 200 million US$ and is forecast to 250 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Traditional Whiteboard market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Traditional Whiteboard include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Traditional Whiteboard include
Metroplan
GMi Companies
Quartet
Luxor
Bi-silque
Neoplex
Umajirushi
Deli
Canadian Blackboard
Lanbeisite
XIESK
Keda
Shandong Fangyuan
Foshan Yakudo
Zhengzhou Aucs
Whitemark
Market Size Split by Type
3′ x 2′
4′ x 3′
6′ x 4′
8′ x 4′
12′ x 4′
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Office
Family
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
