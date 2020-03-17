Traditional Toys and Games Market Analysis, Market Status, Competition & Companies, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2027

The global traditional toys and games market is presently witnessing moderate growth rate and is expected to grow across major geographies and sub-regional markets. Future Market Insights, in its yet another new detailed research publication, has seized the glimpse of the entire market, titled “Traditional Toys and Games Market: Global Industry Analysis (2016 – 2012) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)”, which focusses on global market forecasts as well as tracks the influence of drivers, trends, restraints, opportunities and developments on the global market, from both supplier/manufacturer and consumer standpoints. The research report explains the various factors which make a region a prospective one. The detailed segmentation of the entire market assists in estimating the value as well as volume projections during 2017-2027 period, which enables the reader to get through market understanding over the period of 10 years.

Global Traditional Toys and Games Market: Forecast

The global traditional toys and games market, according to Future Market Insights, is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate reflecting a CAGR of 4.5% and is estimated to be valued at US$ 133.74 Bn by the end of 2027 from an estimation of US$ 86.3 Bn in 2017.

Global Traditional Toys and Games Market: Segmental Forecast

The global market for traditional toys and games has been segmented by product type (Games/Puzzles, Infants/Toddlers/Preschool Toys, Plush, Outdoor & Sports Toys, Model Vehicles, Dolls, Construction sets, Art and Crafts, Remote control toys, Educational toys, Others, Dress up and role play and Ride on vehicles), by age group (0-18 months, 19-36 months, 3-4 years, 5-8 years, 8-10 years and 11-14 years), by sales channel (hyper/super market, online, franchised outlets, departmental stores, and others), by material (plastic, textile, metal and wood) and by region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, Japan and Middle East and Africa).

By product type, the outdoor and sports segment is poised to be the dominating segment during the period of 2017-2027 and is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to be valued at US$ 20.5 Bn

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the coming years. North America region, followed by Europe, leads the global traditional toys and games market by value

By material type, the plastic segment dominates the market and is poised to register highest growth rate, as compared to other segments. The plastic segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% throughout the assessment period to reach a value of about US$ 48.7 Bn by the end of 2027

19-36 months segment by age group is poised to be the fastest growing region, to reflect a steady CAGR of 5.3% during the period of assessment, 2017-2027. This segment also expected to reflect high market value and hence dominates the global market. following this segment, 3-4 years segment shows second highest market value and a moderate growth rate during the forecast period

The online segment by sales channel is likely to outrun other segments by showing high growth rate and is poised to register a VAGR of 5.3% throughout the period of forecast

Hypermarket/supermarket segment by sales channel is expected to dominate global market in terms of market value, followed by the departmental store segment. Growth rate of hypermarket/supermarket is strong, similar to that of the online segment, however it reflects a higher market value of US$ 32.18 Bn by the end of 2027

Global Traditional Toys and Games Market: Dynamics Impacting Market Growth

Various trends have an impact over the global traditional toys and games market. To list few trends, the re-launching of same products with new value additions and features, new technological advancements which support the acceptance of products into the market, since animated movies have high demand several market players/manufacturers are developing toys on characters based on movies which will push the consumption of the product or toy, rising internet retailing as well as licensing aid in the growth of the global market. Other aspects such as creating faster brand awareness through online platform, high disposable income, new developments in toys and introduction of new gaming concepts, and increasing number of children opting for new games each year, also contribute towards the increase in consumption of traditional toys and games and hence fuel the growth of the global market.

Global Traditional Toys and Games Market: Competitive Scenario

The global traditional toys and games market research study has profiled some tier key companies operating in the market, such as, Jakks Pacific Inc., Mattel, Inc., Lego, BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., Spin Master Corp., Tomy Co., Ltd., Tomy Co. Ltd., Playmates Toys Limited, Leapfrog Enterprises, Inc., Kids Ii Inc., Games Workshop Group PLC, Kids Ii Inc., Madame Alexander Doll Company Llc, Mega Brands Inc., Funskool Ltd., Melissa & Doug Inc., MGA Entertainment, Inc., and Ravensburger AG.