Trade Management Market Leading Players: QuestaWeb, Amber Road Inc., Aptean, Integration Point, Inc., Livingston International, MIC, Precision Software, MIQ Logistics, Oracle, SAP SE, Descartes, SEKO, Cognizant

The trade management is a process of managing the trade in such a way that maximizes the profit and reduces the risk of the suppliers and the buyers involved in the trade process. The trade management helps in automating the processes related to customs, regulatory compliance, global logistics and trade financing which helps in managing the global trade efficiently. The globalization is making supply chain complex thus requirement of trade management is must. The growing cross border sales, increasing investments in the logistics are driving the growth of this market.

Top Key Players:

QuestaWeb

Amber Road Inc.

Aptean

Integration Point, Inc.

Livingston International, MIC

Precision Software

MIQ Logistics

Oracle

SAP SE

Descartes

SEKO

Cognizant

Thomson Reuters Corporation

OCR Services, Inc.

Among others.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Cross Border Sales

Increasing Investments in the Logistics

Government Rules and Regulations

Risks for Regulatory Fines by Government Entities

Better Trade Compliance

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of deployment type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By organization size:

Small & Medium Enterprises (Smes)

Large Enterprises

On the basis of vertical:

Transportation & Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

