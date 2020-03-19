Trade Finance Market, Leading Key Players are ICBC, China Exim Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, MUFG, Commerzbank, Bank of Communication, Credit Agricole and Others

Trade Finance Market report comprises of historic data along with future forecast and detailed market analysis on a global, local and regional level for Finance industry. This global market research report displays a complete overview of the market, including myriad of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the existing vendor landscape. The Trade Finance Market report helps out in mapping brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour about Finance industry which finally results into highly developed business strategies.

Trade finance relates to the process of financing certain activities related to commerce and international trade. Trade finance includes such activities as lending, issuing letters of credit, factoring, export credit and insurance. Companies involved with trade finance include importers and exporters, banks and financiers, insurers and export credit agencies, and other service providers.

Modernization and globalization of trade projects has led to the increasing demand for trade finance. Increasing trade projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the steel rebar market during the forecast period.With increased focus on global trade, the trade finance market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Trade Finance market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 71000 million by 2024, from US$ 59500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Trade Finance business

Trade finance signifies financing for trade, and it concerns both domestic and international trade transactions. A trade transaction requires a seller of goods and services as well as a buyer. Various intermediaries such as banks and financial institutions can facilitate these transactions by financing the trade.

While a seller (or exporter) can require the purchaser (an importer) to prepay for goods shipped, the purchaser (importer) may wish to reduce risk by requiring the seller to document the goods that have been shipped. Banks may assist by providing various forms of support. For example, the importer’s bank may provide a letter of credit to the exporter (or the exporter’s bank) providing for payment upon presentation of certain documents, such as a bill of lading. The exporter’s bank may make a loan (by advancing funds) to the exporter on the basis of the export contract.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas, ICBC, China Exim Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, MUFG, Commerzbank, Bank of Communication, Credit Agricole, Standard Chartered, HSBC, ANZ, Afreximbank, Export-Import Bank of India, AlAhli Bank and EBRD.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Trade Finance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Trade Finance value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Letters of Credit

Guarantees

Documentary Collection

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Finance

Energy

Power Generation

Transport

Renewables

Metals & Non Metallic Minerals

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Trade Finance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Trade Finance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Trade Finance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Trade Finance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Trade Finance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

