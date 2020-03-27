Tracing Paper Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

Tracing Paper Market: An Overview : Tracing paper is specialty grade paper designed to have low opacity in order to pass light through it. Tracing paper was originally developed for architects to precisely copy drawings using the diazo copy process. The transparent nature of tracing paper is achieved as it is manufactured from selective raw materials such as, cellulose fiber and cotton fiber. Also, the surface smoothness, anti-aging, and acid-free nature of tracing paper make it ideal for various printing, drawing, and other applications. Tracing paper is highly suitable for taking impressions of inks, laser jets, pencils and printing with offset and silkscreen process, making it ideal for graphic designing purposes. The availability of tracing paper in different sizes and its highly recyclable nature are expected to create a positive outlook for the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast paper.

Tracing Paper Market: Dynamics : Tracing paper is widely used to precisely copy architectural drawings and engineering designs. The inexpensive nature and fewer resilience media to trace and transfer design elements is expected to widen its uses in various applications and fuel the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast period.

The flourishing global printing market and the extensive use of tracing paper for traditional printing, laser printing, and inkjet printing, is likely to drive the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast period. Also, the use of tracing paper in products such as envelopes, greeting cards, and others is projected to escalate the growth of global tracing paper market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing popularity of tracing paper in embroidery & quilting is foreseen to push the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast period. Overall, the global outlook for tracing paper market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Tracing Paper Market: Segmentation : On the basis of material,the tracing paper market is segmented into: Cellulose Fiber, Cotton Fiber; On the basis of application,the tracing paper market is segmented into: Traditional Printing, Letterpress, Planographic/Offset, Silk Screen Printing, Laser and Inkjet Printing, Processing, Varnishing, Laminating, Embossing, Drawing, Photographic & Cinema Lighting, Envelope, Mailing, Flyer, Coversheet, Greeting Cards, Posters, Others; On the basis of end use,the tracing paper market is segmented into: Institutional, Commercial;

Tracing Paper Market: Regional Outlook : The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to dominate the global tracing paper market during the forecast period by accounting for the largest market share. Countries in the APEJ region such as, China and India, are expected to witness a significant demand during the forecast period. The ASEAN countries are projected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. Western Europe is a significant shareholder of the global tracing paper market and is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. The burgeoning printing market in North America is expected to drive the growth of the tracing paper market. The U.S. is expected to remain dominant in terms of market share, while Canada is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Japan is expected to witness positive growth in the tracing paper market during the forecast period.

Tracing Paper Market: Key Players : Examples of some of the key players operating in the global tracing paper market are: Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Canson, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, Hyderabad Reprographics Pvt. Ltd., Atul Paper Pvt. Ltd., Asian Reprographics Private Limited., Plantation Paper Pty Ltd, Papersmith, ArjoWiggins Chartham Ltd., Zhejiang Wuxing Paper Co., Ltd.;

Tracing Paper Market: Key Trends : Some of the key trends observed among the tracing paper manufacturers are listed below: Manufacturers of tracing paper such as, Papersmith and Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, are aiming to produce tracing paper from 100% recyclable fiber to save the energy which will ultimately make them virtually carbon neutral. Tracing paper manufacturers are focusing on the custom design of tracing paper in order to satisfy the need of the individual customers as per their precise requirement.

Regional Analysis Includes- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan;

