Tracheostomy Securement Tapes Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

Tracheostomy is surgical procedure in which incision to anterior part of neck is made, opening a direct airway passage into windpipe (trachea). Tracheostomy is done to help you breathe when normal airway passage is obstructed or impaired due to some causes. When the hole is made, tube is inserted into trachea and to hold that tube tracheostomy securement tapes are used. Tracheostomy securement tapes are important to hold the tracheostomy tube in place. Tracheostomy securement tapes can be changed when required and hence making it convenient for use. Tracheostomy is done in adults as well as kids hence requiring different sizes and lengths of tracheostomy securement tapes. Tracheostomy securement tapes are attached with tracheostomy tube fitted around neck not too tight and not too loose to prevent uneasiness around neck.

Tracheostomy Securement Tapes Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are various causes which leads to damage of trachea and hence requiring tracheostomy. Conditions like Paralysis, Cancer of neck, birth defects of the airway and chronic lung disease are some important causes of tracheostomy. Increasing prevalence of these conditions leads to growth of tracheostomy securement tapes market. Tracheostomy securement tapes are used in inpatient settings as well as outpatient settings to hold tracheostomy tube in position. Prevalence of respiratory diseases is on rise due change in lifestyle (Smoking), environmental factors (air pollution) which indirectly drive tracheostomy securement tapes market.

Tracheostomy is an effective way to supply oxygen to lungs which makes the procedure widely accepted in term driving tracheostomy securement tapes market. Availability of tracheostomy in kids makes it even more accepted therapy worldwide. Tracheostomy securement tapes are removable and replaceable whenever required hence easy to use, driving tracheostomy securement tapes market. Whereas, handling of tracheostomy securement tapes requires skilled person or at least it requires training acts as a restraint in market. Not many patient prefer long term tracheostomy tubes in trachea due to initial uneasiness which affects tracheostomy securement tapes market. Handling of tracheostomy in kids becomes very tedious process due to cases of misplacing of tube, which lead to seek other options of treatment and hence restraining growth of tracheostomy securement tapes market. Awareness about tracheostomy in developing nations further acts as restrain in tracheostomy securement tapes market.

Tracheostomy Securement Tapes Market: Segmentation

Global tracheostomy securement tapes market can be segmented on the basis of material, distribution channel and geography

Based on material type tracheostomy securement tapes market is segmented as:

Cotton

Brushed nylon

Based on distribution channel tracheostomy securement tapes market is segmented as:

Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Online pharmacy

Tracheostomy Securement Tapes Market: Overview

Global tracheostomy securement tapes market is expected to grow steadily attributing to increasing prevalence of tracheostomy procedures performed. Increasing number of tracheostomy procedures performed in adults as well as in kids attributed to drive tracheostomy securement tapes market. Growing prevalence of diseases of airway expected to lead increased number of tracheostomy procedures performed further driving tracheostomy securement tapes market. By material type brushed nylon is expected to dominate tracheostomy securement tapes market attributing to wide adoption. By distribution channel hospital pharmacies are expected to dominate tracheostomy securement tapes market due to inpatient setting required for tracheostomy procedure. New types of materials are developed for tracheostomy securement tapes preparation to avoid uneasiness around neck is further expected to contribute in global tracheostomy securement tapes market.

Tracheostomy Securement Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

Global tracheostomy securement tapes is majorly dominated by North America attributing to widespread awareness about tracheostomy and number of tracheostomy procedures performed. Increasing prevalence of airway disease in North America further expected to contribute to tracheostomy securement tapes market. Europe is next lucrative tracheostomy securement tapes market attributing to adoption of tracheostomy procedure. Asia-Pacific is growing tracheostomy securement tapes market due to emerging economies like India and China with large residing population and increasing awareness about tracheostomy procedures. Middle East and Africa is least lucrative tracheostomy securement tapes market due to low awareness among general population.

Tracheostomy Securement Tapes Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players operating in tracheostomy securement tapes market are Medronic, CareFusion, Smiths Medical, Welcon, Velcro BVBA, Marpac, insight Medical Ltd., Dale Medical Products, Inc. and others.