Toys Market Noticeable Trends, Incredible Growth, Forecast Benefits, Business Opportunities & Future Investments to 2024

A toy is an item that is used in play, especially one designed for such use. Playing with toys can be an enjoyable means of training young children for life in society. Different materials like wood, clay, paper, and plastic are used to make toys. Many items are designed to serve as toys, but goods produced for other purposes can also be used. For instance, a small child may fold an ordinary piece of paper into an airplane shape and “fly it”. Newer forms of toys include interactive digital entertainment. Some toys are produced primarily as collectors’ items and are intended for display only.

Playing with toys is considered to be important when it comes to growing up and learning about the world around us. Younger children use toys to discover their identity, help their bodies grow strong, learn cause and effect, explore relationships, and practice skills they will need as adults. Adults on occasion use toys to form and strengthen social bonds, teach, help in therapy, and to remember and reinforce lessons from their youth.

This study considers the Toys value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Outdoor & Sports Toys

Dolls

Infant/Toddler/Preschool Toys

Games/Puzzles

Building Sets

Action Figures & Accessories

Others

Segmentation by application:

Age 0-3

Age 3-6

Age 6-12

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Lego, Mattel, Bandai Namco, Fisher-Price, Barbie, Nerf, Hasbro, Hot Wheels, My Little Pony, Mobile Suit Gundam, Play-Doh, Monopoly, Playskool, Magic: The Gathering, Monster High, MEGA Bloks, Yo-Kai Watch, Transformers, Power Rangers, American Girl, Littlest Pet Shop, Masked Rider, TOMICA, Tomy Company, FurReal Friends.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Toys consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Toys market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Toys manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Toys with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Toys submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

