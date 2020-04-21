Toxicology Drug Screening Market Is Progressing Towards a Strong Growth By 2027

Toxicology drug screening is a set of diagnostic tests carried out to detect the presence of legal and illegal drugs uptake by an individual. It usually determines the type and approximate concentration of drug in the human body. Commonly, blood and urine samples are obtained from patient in order to perform toxicology drug screening. In addition with blood and urine samples, hair and oral fluids are other sample forms used to determine presence of drug in the body. Toxicology screening process can be done very quickly and provides approximate results showing the presence of specific drug in the system. Toxicological screening is done for four primary purposes that includes medical testing, employment drug testing, forensic analysis, and athletics testing. Toxicological drug screening enables control in consumption of illegal drugs such as alcohol, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, opiates, tricyclic antidepressants, and amphetamines. A doctor or physician performs a toxicology screen in case of accidents or sexual assaults on a person if suspected with the drug intoxication or overdose symptoms including unconsciousness, difficulty breathing, panic attacks, chest pain, deliriousness, and seizures. However, toxicological drug screening is also performed before undergoing an organ transplant, drug abuse, during pregnancy. Toxicology drug screening find vast applications in food and beverage industries, chemical industries, cosmetics and households and pharmaceutical companies which increases the demand in toxicology drug screening market. These screening tests are majorly intended for detection of illegal drugs in victim’s blood or urine sample. Biochemical assays, cellular assays, reagents and kits, in silico services are the major type of toxicological drug screening products available in the industry. Many of these screening tests are performed to determine systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, dermal toxicity, genotoxicity, neurotoxicity, and organ-specific toxicity and thus contribute majorly to the revenue generation in toxicology drug screening market. These toxicology drug screening methods are performed using various high-end technologies such as high-throughput screening, genomics, transcriptomics, and molecular screening. The increasing usage of toxicological screening generates large revenues in the toxicology drug screening market owing to their increased demand in hospitals and trauma centers, rehabilitation centers and forensic laboratories. On the other hand, toxicology drug screening market is gaining profit due to rising cases of sexual assault and accidents across the globe. Increasing adoption of in-vitro methods to detect toxic drugs in human system tends to propel the growth of toxicology drug screening market across the globe and registers a significant revenue growth in the toxicology drug screening market.

Toxicology Drug Screening: Market Dynamics

Growing technological advancements leading to development of novel screening products, increasing availability of high-end drug screening instruments, reagent and kits coupled with wide application areas for toxicology drug screening are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of toxicology drug screening market. Introduction of rapid and automated toxicity detection technologies, increasing government expenditure on toxicity testing and favorable reimbursement policies in toxicity screening is further propelling the growth of toxicology drug screening market. Also, rise in demand for toxicology drug screening in the food and beverage industry, and chemical industry is also expected to drive the growth of toxicology drug screening market. However, inadequate efficacy of conventional techniques and longer time taken by laboratories for sample testing are some of the factors restraining the toxicology drug screening market growth.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5110



Toxicology Drug Screening Market: Segmentation

The global Toxicology Drug Screening market is segmented by product type and end user:

Segmentation by Product Type

Assays Biochemical Assays Cellular Assays

Reagents & Kits Enzyme Linked Immuno-Sorbent Assay (ELISA) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Enzyme Multiplied Immuno Assay (EMIT) Radio Immuno-Sorbent Assay (RIA)

Instruments Immunochemistry Analyzers PCR machine High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

In-Silico Services

Segmentation by Test Type

Acute Systemic Toxicity

Dermal Toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Ocular Toxicity

Genotoxicity

Neurotoxicity

Organ-Specific Toxicity

Segmentation by Technology Type

High-Throughput Screening

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Toxicogenomics

Molecular Screening

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals and Trauma Centers

Forensic Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Rehabilitation Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Toxicology Drug Screening Market: Overview

Based on product type, in-silico screening and assays are most commonly used methods for toxicity testing in the toxicology drug screening market owing to the rapid and accurate results obtained from them. Toxicology drug screening is majorly done using high-throughput technique and genomics. The cosmetics and household segment in applications is expected to register largest revenue shares in in toxicology drug screening market owing to the increased demand of toxicological testing in early diagnosis of illegal drug consumption, thereby fueling the toxicology drug screening market over the globe. However, the product has significant end user application in hospitals and trauma centers, thus accounts for a significant market share in global toxicology drug screening market.

Toxicology Drug Screening Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global toxicology drug screening market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is projected to hold largest shares in the global toxicology drug screening market primarily due to growing R&D activities to detect toxicity levels in the human body at early stages. Europe is followed by North America which registers second largest shares in global toxicology drug screening market worldwide. However, Asia Pacific is expected to experience a robust growth over the forecast period and generates high revenues in global toxicology drug screening market.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5110

Toxicology Drug Screening Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global toxicology drug screening market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Covance, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, BioReliance, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Alere, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. and others.