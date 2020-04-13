Town Centres Market 2023 a Complete Synopsis on how Town Centres Work with Manufacturing Companies & Future Growth of Town Centers in UK Market

Summary:

“UK Town Centres, 2018-2023”, report forms part of Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the town centres channel. The report analyses the market, which retailers consumers purchase from and consumer attitudes of the location.

Town centres will continue to underperform offline sales growth out to 2023 with expenditure declining by £2.0bn. Town centres are the key location that consumers visit the most frequently with 65.2% of consumers visit at least once a month.

As clothing & footwear players focus on right-sizing their store portfolios, town centres will be the hardest hit locations with declining spend being further impacted over the next five years.

Despite having fewer UK stores in comparison to Marks & Spencer and New Look, Primark was the most visited retailer in town centres for clothing.

Although food service options are often visited in town centres, other leisure services are less prevalent as town centre visits are likely to be shorter and convenience-driven.

Use our in-depth market insight to understand why town centres will underperform offline sales growth in the next five years, to help you decide which store locations to prioritise.

Understand which consumers are more likely to shop at town centres at which retailers, and their shopping journeys, to enable you to tailor town centre store ranges.

Marks & Spencer

New Look

Primark

Wilko

Poundland

Poundworld

Maplin

Coast

Toys R Us

Debenhams

Waterstones

WH Smith

Tesco

GAME

HMV

The Works

CeX

Argos

ASDA

H&M

Next

TK Maxx

JD Sports

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

Definition

Overall channel size

Sector summary

WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH

Sectors visited: Books & entertainment

Sectors visited: Clothing

Sectors visited: DIY

Sectors visited: Electricals

Sectors visited: Food & grocery

Sectors visited: Footwear

Sectors visited: Furniture & floorcoverings

Sectors visited: Gardening

Sectors visited: Health & beauty

Sectors visited: Homewares

HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Who visits

Headlines

Who visits: penetration

Who does not visit: profile

Who visits: frequent visitor penetration

The shopper journey

Sectors visited and purchased

Shopping habits

