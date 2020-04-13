Town Centres Market 2023 a Complete Synopsis on how Town Centres Work with Manufacturing Companies & Future Growth of Town Centers in UK Market

Summary:
“UK Town Centres, 2018-2023”, report forms part of Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the town centres channel. The report analyses the market, which retailers consumers purchase from and consumer attitudes of the location.
Town centres will continue to underperform offline sales growth out to 2023 with expenditure declining by £2.0bn. Town centres are the key location that consumers visit the most frequently with 65.2% of consumers visit at least once a month.
Scope of Report:
- As clothing & footwear players focus on right-sizing their store portfolios, town centres will be the hardest hit locations with declining spend being further impacted over the next five years.
- Despite having fewer UK stores in comparison to Marks & Spencer and New Look, Primark was the most visited retailer in town centres for clothing.
- Although food service options are often visited in town centres, other leisure services are less prevalent as town centre visits are likely to be shorter and convenience-driven.
Reasons to Buy:
- Use our in-depth market insight to understand why town centres will underperform offline sales growth in the next five years, to help you decide which store locations to prioritise.
- Understand which consumers are more likely to shop at town centres at which retailers, and their shopping journeys, to enable you to tailor town centre store ranges.
Companies Mentioned:
Table of Content:
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
Headlines
Definition
Overall channel size
Sector summary
WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH
Sectors visited: Books & entertainment
Sectors visited: Clothing
Sectors visited: DIY
Sectors visited: Electricals
Sectors visited: Food & grocery
Sectors visited: Footwear
Sectors visited: Furniture & floorcoverings
Sectors visited: Gardening
Sectors visited: Health & beauty
Sectors visited: Homewares
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP
Who visits
Headlines
Who visits: penetration
Who does not visit: profile
Who visits: frequent visitor penetration
The shopper journey
Sectors visited and purchased
Shopping habits
