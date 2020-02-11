Tower Server Market | Dell, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

The primary responsibility of a server is to accept and provide responses to varied client requests. In information and technology, a server is mainly used to share information to one or multiple clients. Tower server is a certain class in which servers are built in an upright cabinet (tower) similar to the cabinet of a personal computer. Tower servers are designed to be positioned on or underneath desk. Tower servers are flexible in use and are easy to upgrade as per the customer requirement. Tower servers are often used for multiple applications such as file servers, communication servers and network servers etc. For instance, Buffalo Americas, Inc., one of the leading player in tower servers introduced a tower server that integrates with network systems by file sharing protocols such as hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP), file transfer protocol (FTP), and other file sharing protocols. Furthermore, servers are now being increasingly used in internet systems, and play an important role in the functioning of web. Tower servers are widely used in online and web based applications in order to maintain backup information. For instance, Synology, Inc. introduced a shoebox sized compact tower server named “Synology DiskStation” which supports all operating system platforms such as Windows, Linux, and Mac.

Tower servers are widely used across small enterprises as they requires less maintenance when compared to racks and blade servers. Furthermore, tower servers are easily identifiable within the network due to their architecture in which they use a single tower to store data. In addition, tower servers have rising demand due to their simplicity and robustness wherein many servers can be easily added to the network. The demand for low heating and quick cooling servers is increasing due to rising volume of information stored on these servers. Tower servers cool down quickly when compared to other servers. All these beneficiary factors are collectively expected to drive the tower server market. However, noise production by these tower servers is one of the challenges in the tower server market. In addition, tower servers require a large space and are difficult to manage as compared to rack servers. Furthermore, tower servers require additional keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switch in order to manage all tower servers in the network. These challenges are expected to restraint the large scale adoption of tower servers. Though, due to increasing technological advancements, tower servers with improved features and compact size are expected to offer opportunities for server manufacturing companies to invest in tower server market to offer developed and modified servers for network systems.

The global tower server market is segmented by type, by application, and by geography. By type, the tower server market is segmented into regular tower server, and super micro tower server. By application, the tower server market is segmented into file server, catalogue server, communication server, home server, and other (game, mobile etc.) servers. Based on geography, the tower server market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America has seen significant growth in tower server market due to increasing demand for simple, easy and integrated network systems from large enterprises for effective and efficient maintenance of data. Moreover, Asia Pacific and Europe regions are expected to see increased adoption of tower servers due to increasing SME’s across the region and improving demand for tower servers in the network systems owing to their benefits and striking features.

The key players in global tower server market include Dell, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Chenbro Micom Co. Ltd., MiTAC International Corporation, ASA Computers, Inc., Synology, Inc., Buffalo Americas, Inc., and Netgear, Inc.