Towbars Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Towbars Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Towbars Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Towbars are used for towing vehicles, when an engine breakdown occurs or whenever the vehicle is not in a working condition.

People in North America and Europe lead a high standard of living along with significant disposable incomes, this has led to a substantial rise in the number of automobiles in these regions, which signifies the demand for towbars.

The global Towbars market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Towbars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Towbars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Horizon Global Corporation (US)

CURT Manufacturing (US)

B&W Trailer Hitches (US)

BOSAL (Belgium)

MVG (Germany)

AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany)

Brink Group (Netherlands)

Tow-Trust Towbars (UK)

GDW Group (Belgium)

Segment by Type

Fixed System

Detachable System

Electric System

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Towbars Manufacturers

Towbars Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Towbars Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Towbars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Towbars

1.2 Towbars Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Towbars Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fixed System

1.2.3 Detachable System

1.2.4 Electric System

1.3 Towbars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Towbars Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3 Global Towbars Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Towbars Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Towbars Market Size

1.4.1 Global Towbars Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Towbars Production (2014-2025)

…..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Towbars Business

7.1 Horizon Global Corporation (US)

7.1.1 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Towbars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CURT Manufacturing (US)

7.2.1 CURT Manufacturing (US) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CURT Manufacturing (US) Towbars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 B&W Trailer Hitches (US)

7.3.1 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Towbars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BOSAL (Belgium)

7.4.1 BOSAL (Belgium) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BOSAL (Belgium) Towbars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MVG (Germany)

7.5.1 MVG (Germany) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MVG (Germany) Towbars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany)

7.6.1 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Towbars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Brink Group (Netherlands)

7.7.1 Brink Group (Netherlands) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Brink Group (Netherlands) Towbars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Tow-Trust Towbars (UK)

7.8.1 Tow-Trust Towbars (UK) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Tow-Trust Towbars (UK) Towbars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GDW Group (Belgium)

7.9.1 GDW Group (Belgium) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GDW Group (Belgium) Towbars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

