Tourism Destination Market Insights: Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) – Regional snapshot, country focused analysis, risks and opportunities

Destination Market Insight provides in-depth analysis of a tourist destination, in this case for the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. The countries included in this report are Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Brunei, and Laos.

The ASEAN is one of the fastest growing destination regions in the world. The rapid rise in tourism flows has brought a number of benefits including jobs and incomes.

However, given that several of the nations of the region are among the most tourist dependent countries in the world, there are a number of issues which need to be addressed if growth is to be sustained. From creating unique and diverse tourism offerings, to fostering regional collaboration and investing in infrastructural projects, this report sheds light onto how ASEAN nations can leverage their strengths and capitalize on new trends to ensure the future success of the sector and economic prosperity.

The report uses regional and country focused analysis to explore inbound tourist markets, infrastructure and attractions, as well as risks and opportunities. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments in the region.

This report is part of GlobalData’s Destination Market Insights Series. These reports provide an in-depth analysis of a tourist destination and its key source markets, as well as an assessment of the trends and issues in the covered destniantion market, in this case the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Scope

– Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are the leading tourist destinations in the region in terms of international arrivals.

– The majority – 61% in 2018 – of tourism in the region is for leisure purposes. The low price of items such as food and accommodation in much of the ASEAN region, makes it easy to travel around on a budget.

– Business travel in the region has grown 35.2% since 2014, from 27.3 million to 37.1 million and is forecast to keep growing. Improving infrastructure links are expanding each country’s capability to host meetings, conferences, and events.

As a significant business and economic hub in Asia-Pacific, Singapore attracts a large number of business travelers from other major business centers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Reasons to access

– Obtain a clear and detailed insight into new developments in a fast growing tourist destination.

– Use data and analysis to explore future trends related to international arrivals, airlines, niche tourism, and hotel developments.

– Gain a strong understanding of the opportunities in the market, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

