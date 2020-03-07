Touring SUP Market 2025 Cost Analysis, Strategy and Growth Factor Report

Download PDF Brochure of Touring SUP Market spread across 124 Pages, 19 Profiling Companies and Supported with tables and figures are now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2157631

This Touring SUP Market report also offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Touring SUP around the world.

This study categorizes the global Touring SUP breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Unlike traditional surfing where the rider sits until a wave comes, stand up paddle boarders stand on their boards and use a paddle to propel themselves through the water.

Today SUP activities are present on almost every European body of water and it has become this summersinactivity. It is an unprecedented phenomenon and is envied as the fastest growing water sport for the past few seasons. As in any rapidly growing sport there will be many hurdles that still need to be overcome, but because of its broad appeal, accessibility and mainstream fun factor, the SUP industry will certainly keep its freshness and remain lucrative over the years to come and beyond.

Stand up paddle (SUP) boarding industry will continue to march progressively forward, driven by new developments and technologies coming thick and fast. The Outdoor Industry Association stated that over 3 Mn individuals participated in the sport in North America and Latin America combined. Stand up paddle board manufacturers are responding accordingly, while the industry rides high on the barreling wave of enthusiasm.

The global Touring SUP market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Touring SUP market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Touring SUP in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Touring SUP in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Touring SUP market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Touring SUP market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

SUP ATX

Naish Surfing

BIC Sport

Boardworks

C4 Waterman

Tower Paddle Boards

un Dolphin

Rave Sports Inc

RED Paddle

EXOCETORIGINAL

Coreban

NRS

F-one SUP

Clear Blue Hawaii

SlingShot

Hobie

Laird StandUp

Sea Eagle

Airhead

Market size by Product

– Solid SUP Boards

– Inflatable SUP Boards

Market size by End User

– Online

– Offline

The study objectives of Touring SUP report are:

To study and analyze the global Touring SUP market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Touring SUP market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Touring SUP companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Touring SUP submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Touring SUP are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

