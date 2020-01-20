Tourette’s Syndrome Treatment Market : Global Segments, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2025

Tourette’s syndrome is a severe and rare neurological disorder characterized by stereotyped, repetitive, involuntary movements, and vocalizations. It usually affects children aged between six years and 17 years. A tic is a sudden, no rhythmic motor movement, repetitive or vocalization involving discrete muscle groups. Generally, tics are categorized into simple or complex tics. Simple tics are defined as sudden, brief, repetitive movements of muscles. Others include eye blinking, facial grimacing, head or shoulder jerking, shoulder shrugging, and repetitive throat-clearing. Complex tics are coordinated patterns of movements associated with several muscle groups. Facial grimacing, sniffing or touching objects, bending, twisting, and jumping can be termed as complex tics. Usually, the first symptoms of tics occur in head and neck area and progress to trunk and extremities muscles. Tourette’s syndrome is associated with other additional neurobehavioral problems such as inattention, impulsivity (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder-ADHD), problems with reading and writing, and obsessive-compulsive symptoms.

Health care professionals diagnose Tourette’s syndrome based on motor and vocal tics for at least a year. Other neurological or psychiatric conditions including compulsive behaviors in obsessive-compulsive disorder and stereotypic behaviors in autism also help to diagnose Tourette’s syndrome. Neuroimaging studies including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), electroencephalogram (EEG) scans, and certain blood tests help to diagnose Tourette’s syndrome. Neuroleptics is one of the most recommended medications for the treatment of the syndrome. Haloperidol and pimozide are popular medicine for Tourette’s syndrome. Other medications such as clonidine and guanfacine can also be useful to reduce tic severity. Increase in research and development as well as health care infrastructure globally drive the Tourette’s syndrome treatment market. Rise in medical costs restrain the market in developing countries.

The global Tourette’s syndrome treatment market can be segmented based on medical treatment and region. In terms of medical treatment, the market can be categorized into behavior, psychotherapy, and medication. Medicines including fluphenazine, haloperidol (Haldol), and pimozide (Orap) can help control tics in Tourette’s syndrome. Non-tic symptoms can be treated with anti-obsessionals such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs or ADHD medication including dextroamphetamine, atomoxetine, and methylphenidate. Depending on the severity, combination drug is also recommended by health care professional for Tourette’s syndrome.

Geographically, the global Tourette’s syndrome treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions can be further segmented into countries and medical treatment. North America is the leading market for Tourette’s syndrome treatment. In terms of revenue, the U.S. holds a major share of the market in North America. The market in Europe is expanding rapidly due to rise in prevalence of Tourette’s syndrome in the region. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to expand significantly in the near future due to high annual incidence of Tourette’s syndrome.

Developing economies such as China and India are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025 due to better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, growth of the private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people. Brazil and Mexico dominate the Tourette’s syndrome market in Latin America. South Africa, Turkey, and other developing countries in Middle East & Africa are the major markets for Tourette’s syndrome treatment in this region.

Key players operating in the global Tourette’s syndrome treatment market are Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Apotex, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited.

