Touchfree Intuitive Gesture Control Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Touchfree Intuitive Gesture Control Market 2018

This report focuses on the global Touchfree Intuitive Gesture Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Touchfree Intuitive Gesture Control development in United States, Europe and China.

A control system that the controller only needs to give gestures without touch the machine.

Booming consumer electronics, retail, automotive and other end user segments are fueling growth in global touchfree intuitive gesture control market. Growing use of head-up displays (HUDs) in passenger car segment, increasing demand for interactive classes in training & education sector, rising demand for gesture control enabled medical monitors in healthcare sector, growing adoption of gesture control in smart televisions as an alternative to traditional remotes and many other applications are set to fuel growth in global touchfree intuitive gesture control market through 2020. Moreover, surging demand for smart wearables such as smart glasses, smartwatches, etc., rising demand for digital signage technologies from the retail sector, and increasing demand for augmented reality based head-mounted displays (HMD) in defense as well as gaming & entertainment sectors is boosting global touchfree intuitive gesture control market.

The key players covered in this study

eyeSight Technologies

GestureTek

Leap Motion

XYZ Interactive

Gestigon

Microsoft

Google

Qualcomm

Microchip

InvenSense

Apple

Samsung

Intel

Thalmic Labs

PointGrab

Elliptic Laboratories

Pyreos

Extreme Reality

Crunchfish

Market analysis by product type

Vision based

Glove based

Market analysis by market

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Continued…..

