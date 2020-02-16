Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market is driven by rising need to analyze the wastewater from organic matter

Some of the key players operating in the global Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market are Shimadzu Corporation, Xylem Inc., Metrohm AG, Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH, Comet Analytics Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Eltra GmbH, Mettler Toledo, Horiba Ltd. and Hach Company among others.

Water purity is an important parameter for number of processes in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, power generation and pharmaceutical. The presence of organic compounds and other bacteria in the water can result in the failure of storage, filtration, and other components and systems. When this type of contaminated water is left unfiltered, the compounds in the water can create significant challenges right from damaging the industrial system to the affecting product quality, thereby threatening the overall profitability of the organization. Water purity is critical for a number of industries such as pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing and power generation. TOC analyzer measures the amount of organic carbon present in a water or liquid sample.

TOC analyzer equipment also decides the quality of the water. TOC analyzer equipment is one of the important monitoring parameter due to its responding behavior to various types of organic carbon whether dissolved in water. TOC analysis is an analytical technique that helps the organizations to find out quality of water or liquid they are using is pure for their process. The total organic carbon analysis is carried out in three different stages namely acidification, oxidation, and detection and quantification. The acidification process removes the inorganic carbon from the content. The oxidation process converts the rest of sample into carbon dioxide (CO2) and other gases. Detection and quantification process is responsible for sweeping the derived CO2 gas through nondispersive infrared detector and conductive detector.

The major driving factor that drives the global total organic carbon analyzers market is the needs to analyze the wastewater from organic matter. The other factors that boosts the growth of the global total organic carbon analyzers is the ability to oxidize efficiently organic compounds, reliability, compatibility and the portability of the equipment. The major restraining factor that restricts the growth of the TOC analyzer market is the high cost of equipment. However, due to the growing investment in the wastewater treatment is expected to drive the growth of the market in future. Also, the TOC analyzer is used in monitoring and control of quality of processed water in the various industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, waste water treatment and others, which further is estimated to drive the market.

The global TOC analyzer market is segmented into type, technology, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type, the global TOC analyzers market is segmented into portable and benchtop. Based on technology, the TOC analyzer market is segmented into ultraviolet oxidation, ultraviolet persulfate oxidation, and high temperature combustion. Based on end use industry, the TOC analyzer market is segmented into oil & gas, pharmaceutical, environment monitoring, food & beverage, petrochemical, and others. Geographically, the global TOC analyzer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Asia Pacific TOC analyzer market is expected to have a significant market share due to the increasing population, and the increasing spending in the wastewater treatment followed by North America with a high growth rate.