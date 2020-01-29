Total Hydrocarbon Analyzers Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2028

Hydrocarbons are known to be the common site contaminants, although they are not hazardous wastes. The equipment used for sampling and analysis of the family of hydrocarbons is generally known as total hydrocarbon analyzers.

Being one of the most demanding industries in the world, hydrocarbon processing is bound to maintain the highest safety standards while achieving a high level of productivity. Effective hydrocarbon analysis is a significant factor in hydrocarbon processing. This generally requires a wide range of measurements to ensure safe and optimized processing.

As the industry needs to comply with the very high safety standards, it relies on the application of total hydrocarbon analyzer, the features such as flexible temperature range, integrated system and advanced connectivity with precision analysis are increasing the popularity of the total hydrocarbon analyzers in the global market.

Key Dynamics: Total Hydrocarbon Analyzers Market

Significant Rise in Research and Development Investments Fueling the Growth of Total Hydrocarbon Analyzers Market

Rising investments in research and development projects in the field of gas chromatography are generating the demand for total hydrocarbon analyzers market. The increasing popularity of portable total hydrocarbon analyzers in various industries such as emergency response team in response to chemical hazard incidents to identify the presence of potentially flammable or toxic or explosive elements is expected to boost the global total hydrocarbon analyzers market.

The increasing demand for petroleum, natural gas, petrochemicals, fuel cells and fine & specialty chemicals is driving the demand for gas chromatography in the oil and gas industry. The vast array of application of gas chromatography in the oil and gas industry is increasing the use of gas chromatography techniques. The total hydrocarbon analyzers are an integral part of gas chromatography and are known as the effective and efficient equipment for HCs analysis, and hence the demand for total hydrocarbon analyzers is increasing in the global market. Moreover, the intensifying focus on addressing the environmental safety issues and improving efforts in the environmental safety measures are also creating potential growth opportunities for the global total hydrocarbon analyzers market.

Demand for Modular, Resilient Analyzers with Easy System Integration, High-range Expandability, & Flexibility Fueling Market Growth

The producers of metal and other commodities, chemical manufacturers, as well as petroleum product manufacturers, are demanding the custom made analyzers with advanced featured for process-specific applications. The rising demand from the end use industries for easy system integration, advanced displays with throughout analysis and flexible total hydrocarbon analyzer equipment is the prime factor in the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Total Hydrocarbon Analyzers Market

The Global market for total hydrocarbon analyzers can be segmented on the basis of product type, operational type, end use, and region.

Global Total Hydrocarbon Analyzers Market by Product Type- Portable Benchtop

Global Total Hydrocarbon Analyzers Market by Operational Type- Flame Ionization Detector (FID), Gas Chromatographs (GCs), Catalytic Sensors, Photo-Ionization (PID) Infra-Red (IR) Sensors

Global Total Hydrocarbon Analyzers Market by End-Use- Petroleum Refineries, Tobacco Industry, Ethylene Production Plants, Environmental Monitoring Station Academic Research Institutes & Laboratories Others



Competitive Landscape: Global Total Hydrocarbon Analyzers Market

Emerson is one of the key market players in the global total hydrocarbon analyzers market. The market competition is mainly based on critical factors such as advanced technology, the introduction of AI-based software systems, high flexibility of the equipment and others.

For instance- Emerson, a prominent player in the market, recently launched Rosemount NGA 2000 HFID Heated Total Hydrocarbon Analyzer Module. The NGA 2000 uses flame ionization detection (FID) technology to continually measure the total hydrocarbon concentration in the sample at any user selectable temperature between 200°F and 400°F.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global total hydrocarbon analyzers market are Teledyne, Thermo Scientific, GE Analytical Instruments, Siemens Process Analytics, Tecora, AMETEK, Hach, Mocon Baseline, Servomex, ADOS GmbH, Horiba Process & Environmental, OI Analytical, Buck Scientific, AGC Instruments, GOW-MAC Instrument among others.

Regional Outlook: Global Total Hydrocarbon Analyzers Market

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to hold the significant market share in terms of value, in the global total hydrocarbon analyzers market, owing to increased adoption of total hydrocarbon analyzer systems in various end-use industries, and the strong presence of several total hydrocarbon analyzer manufacturers in the region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness high growth in the global total hydrocarbon analyzers market, owing to increasing investments and funding by the governments of developing economies from across the region in the field of oil and natural gas as well as in research and development. Developing countries in the Asia Pacific, such as China and India, are major demand generators for the growth of the total hydrocarbon analyzers market in the region.

The total hydrocarbon analyzers markets in MEA and Latin America are also expected to gain considerable market shares in the forecast period, due to the rising penetration of petroleum, fine & specialty chemical, petrochemical, fuel cell and natural gas industries in these regions.