Total Carbon Analyzer Market key players are:Shimadzu Corporation, Xylem Inc., Hach Company, Inc., Teledyne Analytical Instruments

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the global total carbon analyzer market in its latest report titled, “Total Carbon Analyzer Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”. According to the report, the global total carbon analyzer market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in terms of revenue and 7.6% in terms of volume during the forecast period 2016-2024. The global total carbon analyzer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 843.5 Mn by the end of 2016 and this is projected to increase to US$ 1586.8 Mn by 2024 end.

Factors impacting the global total carbon analyzer market

The microelectronics industry is growing at a significant growth rate, attributed to technical advancements and growing demand for electronics across the globe which leads to high demand for ultra-pure water for microelectronic manufacturing. The Pharmaceutical industry has a significant share in total carbon analyzer market for analyzing the water for injection, purified water, and water as a raw material for preparing various pharmaceutical formulations. The global pharmaceutical industry is growing a significant growth rate which leads to high demand for total carbon analyzers in the market. Manufacturing industries across the majority of domains have to comply with regulatory standards and guidelines set by government agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US Environment Protection Agency (EPA), and Pharmacopeia of Japan, United States, Europe, and India. This, in turn, leads to the adoption of water analytical instruments for evaluating the water quality as well as the quality of other raw materials. Economy transforming from primarily agricultural to secondary one based on the manufacturing of goods using advanced manufacturing technology results in industrialization. This, in turn, leads high demand for analytical instruments to maintain safety and regulatory standards, which results in high demand for total carbon analyzer as it has relatively high demand among other analytical instruments.

The report analyzes the global total carbon analyzer market in terms of volume (Units) and value (US$ Mn). The total carbon analyzer market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use, sample type, and by region and provides insightful information regarding the value chain, market trends, competitive landscape, market dynamics and market estimations and forecast.

Global total carbon analyzer market forecast

The global total carbon analyzer market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use, sample type, and by region. By product type, the total carbon analyzer market is segmented as on-line, portable, and laboratory total carbon analyzers. On the basis of application, total carbon analyzer market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, waste water treatment, semiconductors, power and energy, and others. By end-use, the total carbon analyzer market is segmented as institutes and industries. Institutes segment is further classified as government institutes, research institutes, and international space station, Industries are further segmented as pharmaceutical industries, environmental industries, and other industries. On the basis of sample type, total carbon analyzer market is segmented as TC for liquid sample and TC for solid & liquid sample. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Japan.

On the basis of product type, the laboratory segment is anticipated to account for US$ 1,033.1 Mn by 2024, registering a substantially high CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period with relatively high value share of 65.1%. This is followed by on-line segment with revenue of US$ 331.3 Mn with market share of 22.6% by 2024 end. On the basis of application, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to have significant market share of 37.7% with growth rate 8.1% followed by semiconductors with 8.2% growth rate with market share of 24.1% by the end of 2024. On the basis of end-use, the industries segment is anticipated to account for US$ 1,168.0 Mn by 2024, witnessing a substantially high CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period with relatively high value share of 73.6%. On the basis of sample type, the TC for liquid sample segment is expected to hold significant market share of 52.4% with a growth rate of 7.3%.

On the basis of regions, Europe is estimated to be the largest market for total carbon analyzer in 2016, accounting for 38.6% value share of the global total carbon analyzer market in 2016. The region continues to dominate the market and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Whereas MEA is projected to be the fastest market over the forecast period, with growth rate of 10.3% over the forecast period. The markets in North America and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to contribute majorly to the global total carbon analyzer market. Western Europe countries are investing substantially in total carbon analyzer manufacturing especially in NDIR method based total carbon analyzer followed by conductivity method. With user-friendly protocols for using total carbon analyzer in the MEA, the market for total carbon analyzer is growing. Also, growing microelectronics & pharmaceutical industry, regulations over the product across the industries in order to maintain safety, and growing industrialization there is an increasing demand for total carbon analyzer across the globe and is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

Global total carbon analyzer market competitive landscape

Key total carbon analyzer market participants covered in this report include Shimadzu Corporation, Xylem Inc., Hach Company, Inc., Teledyne Analytical Instruments, Analytik Jena AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., GE Analytical Instruments, Inc., Skalar Analytical B.V., ELTRA GmbH, and UIC, Inc.