Total Artificial Heart Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2024

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) is a prosthetic device that is implanted into the body to replace the biological heart. A few proprietary artificial heart devices have been developed including the Syncardia TAH, AbioCor (Abiomed, Danvers, Massachusetts, USA), and CARMAT (Carmat, Velizy, France). The history of these devices and their clinical use has recently been reviewed. Among the devices listed, the Syncardia (TAH) is the only device currently in use. The CARMAT is currently undergoing feasibility studies, however, data has been limited to a handful of patients thus far. There is also no data on the use of the AbioCor or CARMAT in patients with CHD. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 39%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Total Artificial Heart market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Total Artificial Heart value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

SynCardia

Others

Segmentation by application:

Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Ischemic Cardiomyopathy

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SynCardia

BiVACOR

CARMAT

ReinHeart TAH GmbH

Cleveland Heart

AbioMed

OregonHeart, Inc

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Total Artificial Heart consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Total Artificial Heart market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Total Artificial Heart manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Total Artificial Heart with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Total Artificial Heart submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

