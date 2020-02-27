Torrified Wheat Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

The use of cereal to make beer can be traced back to the beginning of the civilization. The unmalted adjunct used to make beer is called torrified wheat. The term ‘torrified’ in the torrified wheat refers to the treatment that is subjected to the wheat while making beer. This treatment involves the subjection of wheat kernels to temperatures as high as 85°C. This treatment is basically called torrification and is essential to gelatinize the starch present in wheat. This treatment breaks down the cellular structure of wheat and pre-gelatinizes the starch. The end product obtained is torrified wheat from which fermentable sugar can be extracted easily by a brewer. The market for torrified wheat has great growth potential as its major application is in the production of beer which is preferred by one and all in most of the regions of the world.

Increasing Popularity of Torrified Wheat in the Craft Beer Market The characteristics of torrified wheat make it ideal and efficient to be used in beer. The gelatinization of torrified wheat makes starch easily digestible and soluble by the enzymes that occur naturally in malt. This allows torrified wheat to be incorporated directly into mash with other grains. Use of torrified wheat in beer adds a unique and subtle flavor. Hence, brewers are now using torrified wheat instead of wheat malt to make wheat beer. The higher protein content in torrified wheat adds body to the beer and brings stability in the foam. Such properties are popularizing the use of torrified wheat in Belgian Wit Beer, ales, and other wheat beers. Thus, the market for torrified wheat is growing and is expected to grow further because of the rising demand for new flavors in beer.

Request For Table Of Content @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8304

Torrified Wheat Market: Segmentation On the basis of the nature of production-Conventional, Organic, On the basis of type-Whole Kernels, Crushed Flakes, On the basis of the distribution channel-Direct, Indirect, Supermarket, Specialty Store, Grocery Store, Online Retailers, Others

Torrified Wheat Market Examples of some of the market participants in the global torrified wheat market are Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Cargill, Incorporated, BSG HandCraft, Crisp Malting Group Ltd, and others.

Global Torrified Wheat Market: Key Developments The market for torrified wheat is growing due to the small developments incorporated by the manufacturers of torrified wheat. For instance, Cargill, a major company for brew-related ingredients and other products, announced in April, 2018 an investment of $20 million in the construction of a rail expansion at its Lethbridge, AB facility to increase the efficiency of grain movement from elevator to the West Coast. This expansion is intended to provide more opportunities to local farmers to deliver and sell grains. The same company is trying to improve its business strategies as well to grow its presence in the market. It is bringing a shift in its specialty from grain merchants to grain processors which will at the end be beneficial for its growth in the torrified wheat market as well.

Alcohol is one of the major applications of torrified wheat. Therefore, any change in the alcohol market influences the torrified wheat market. In December 2017, beer producers got a two-year reduction in federal excise taxes worth $4.2 billion in North America. This action helped brewers make some savings in America and motivated them to expand their business. Such actions helped in the growth of other brew related markets which includes the torrified market.

Opportunities for Torrified Wheat Market Participants Torrified wheat has major applications in the brewing industry. This provides torrified wheat a vital opportunity to grow because of the continued rising demand for beer worldwide. Thus, promoting the use of torrified wheat to produce new flavors of beer filled with exotic aromas can give a boost to the torrified market growth. Further research and development in wheat to obtain better qualities of torrified wheat can help the torrified market grow in terms of product quality. Also, incorporation of new technologies for the torrification of wheat can ensure efficiency in torrified wheat production and increase the global market volume for torrified wheat.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8304