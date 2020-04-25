Topical Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Share, Demand and Forecast by 2024 – P&S Intelligence

Drugs that are applied to a local area on the body are known as topical drugs. Many creams and balms that are used for skin treatment are frequently called topical drug. Topical drug delivery market offers an alternative drug delivery system to treat many diseases and related conditions such as psoriasis, ringworm, rashes & blisters and others. The topical drug delivery has turned out to be progressively essential in the pharmaceutical industry. Eye drops for ophthalmic use and various drugs utilized for inward breath in respiratory conditions such as asthma are also frequently known as topical medications. Topical medications have a local effect that means the effect of the drug will be only in the area where the drug has been applied; however, some topical medications can also have a systemic effect.

The global topical drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of the product type, route of administration, indication for which the drug is used and its end users. Based on product type the market is segmented into formulations and devices, formulations are further sub-segmented into solid, liquid and semi-solid formulations, and devices. Semi-solid formulations include ointment, cream, gel lotion and paste and had a major contribution in the global topical drug delivery market in 2016, as compared to other sub-segments. The major factors driving the growth of semi-solid formulations include increasing rate of blood donations and rise in the number of surgical procedures such as organ transplantation where these formulations are widely used.

There are various factors that drive the growth of the topical drug delivery market including the increasing prevalence of dermal diseases, development of high technology in topical drug delivery systems, high number of cases of burn injuries, and increasing prevalence of diabetes, globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014, globally. Also, the WHO estimates that, diabetes would be the seventh leading cause of death, by 2030.

The applicability of topical drug delivery systems to a limited number of therapeutic areas and increasing number of product recalls are some of the key barriers for the growth of the global topical drug delivery market.

The high emergence and prevalence of novel diseases has led to the development of new medicines, and different companies are collaborating to strengthen their position in the market.

In January 2017, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Rhofade (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) manufactured by Allergan plc for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults. Rhofade is cream based formulation intended for topical administration.

Some of the other key players operating in the global topical drug delivery market include Crescita Therapeutics Inc., SOLVAY S.A., Bayer AG, Cipla Limited, Galderma S.A, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Janssen Global Services, LLC. (Johnson and Johnson), Novartis International AG, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan PLC.

