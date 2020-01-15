Topical Corticosteroids (steroids) Market Growth Analysis, Applications, Treatment, Usage and Research Report 2019

Topical Corticosteroids Market Research Insights By Type of Formulation (Ointments, Creams, and others), By Type of Potency Class (Ultra High, High, Moderate, and Low), By Treatment (Contact Dermatitis, Insect Stings, Psoriasis, Eczema, and others), By End Users (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Pharmacies, and others) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Overview

Topical corticosteroids (steroids) are medication and available in various forms such as creams, lotions, and solutions. They are directly applied to the skin to reduce inflammation and irritation.

Increasing prevalence of skin diseases worldwide and lack of awareness in both developed and developing countries are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing geriatric population with skin disease, which in some cases remain untreated for a long period boost the market growth.

The global topical corticosteroids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmental Analysis:

The global topical corticosteroids market is segmented on the basis of type of formulation. it is segmented into ointments, creams, and others.

On the basis of type of potency class it is segmented into ultra-high, high, moderate, and low. The ultra-high is further segmented into clobetasol propionate, and diflorasone diacetate. The high segment is further segmented into amcinonide, betamethasone dipropionate, desoximetasone, fluocinonide, halcinonide, and others. The moderate segment is further segmented into desoximetasone, fluocinolone acetonide, fludroxycortide, hydrocortisone valerate, triamcinolone acetonide, and others. And the low segment is further segmented into betamethasone valerate, desonide, fluocinolone acetonide, and others.

On the basis of treatment, it is segmented into contact dermatitis, insect stings, psoriasis, eczema, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, pharmacies, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the global market are AstraZeneca plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz AG (Novartis AG), Sanofi S.A., Actimis Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Almirall, S.A, and Zylera Pharmaceuticals.

Regional Analysis:

The American region accounted for the largest share of the global topical corticosteroids market due to increasing prevalence of skin disease and the demand for new topical products for its treatment. As per Stanford University, every year about 5.4 million new cases of skin related diseases diagnose in the US. Additionally, increasing geriatric population is another factor responsible for the market growth in the American countries.

Europe is the second largest topical corticosteroids market across the globe owing to increasing awareness regarding skin related diseases, growing market for dermatology in many European countries, and increasing investment in healthcare domain by government.

In Asia Pacific, increasing government support for research & development in healthcare domain, growing number of dermatology clinics, and increasing prevalence of skin diseases drives the growth of the market in this region.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show a least market share due to less availability of medical facilities, and less development in healthcare domain.

