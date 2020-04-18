Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market Size is set for Rapid Growth 2016 – 2026 | Teva Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo | FMI Report

Topical antibiotics are applied to a certain area of the skin to kill infections. Application of topical antibiotics has a number of advantages upon comparison of systemic delivery in the treatment of skin infections. Skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) involve microbial invasion of the skin and underlying soft tissues infections are one of the most commonly occurring conditions amongst people. Most of these infections are minor and chronic in nature causing irritation and can be treated as outpatient procedures. A large diversity of bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), Streptococcus viridians, and Streptococcus pyogenes are responsible for these infections. Patients with poor sanitation, less resistance or weak immune systems and close contact with patient having skin diseases are prone to get affected.

Commonly used topical agents include bacitracin, cefazolin, ciprofloxacin, gentamycin, impenem, mupirocin, neomycin, polymyxin, retapamulin, and benzoyl peroxide. The U.S is a large market for neosporin which is a combination of antibiotics neomycin, bacitracin and polymyxin-B, although its use has decreased since, it was observed to increase occurrence of the lethal methicillin resistant staph aureus (MRSA) infections. Several antibiotics require high concentrations for gaining ability to completely remove bacteria from skin surface. Systemic absorption of mupirocin and retapamulin through skin is very low in cases of undamaged skin. However, adverse effects such as nephrotoxicity and irreversible ototoxicity is witnessed in case of absorption of bacitracin and neomycin and is strictly avoided in cases of burns and deep injuries. Topical antibiotics comprise of almost 40% of the global antibiotics market the rest being accounted to oral antibiotics.

The market can be segmented according to the major antibiotic agent used in the preparation, drug classes such as macrocyclics, cephalosporins, glycopeptides, carbapenems and glycylcyclines, and the type of topical condition.

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals is projected to grow rapidly due to increasing prevalence of skin and soft tissue infections as well as increasing availability and affordability of topical antibiotic products. Major drivers for the topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market are increasing combination of drugs with different chemical moieties for treating various skin infections. The market for topical antibiotics has been noticeably increasing due to awareness of OTC antibiotic products among the lesser literate. The market growth is low due to absence in discovery of any major classes of antibiotics in recent years. However, indiscriminate use of topical antibiotics in the community and hospital settings contributes to bacterial resistance leading to decrease in market value and increasing competition among companies for profits from the existing drugs are the major factors that can hamper the global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals over the forecast period.

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Segmentation

Global topical antibiotic pharmaceutical market has been segmented into product type, distribution channels and geography.

Based on the product type, the global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market is segmented into the following:

Creams

Ointments

Powders

Suspensions

Emulsions

Based on the type end user, the global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals Clinics

Private Clinics

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

E-commerce

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Overview

The global market for topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market is highly fragmented in terms of market players due to generic agents used in the preparations. By product type, creams, ointments, powders are dominant segment across globe due to higher effectiveness and easier application. Ointments and creams are anticipated to hold a high collective share in the global market for topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market. By distribution channels, the hospital clinics and retail pharmacies and drug stores are projected to account for around 50% share in the global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market and the trend is forecast to continue through the forecast period.

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America preserves its leadership primarily due to a significantly high usage of pharmaceutical preparations as compared to Europe, APEJ and Rest of the World.

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Key Players

Major key players in global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo, Taro Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Fougera, and Dynarex.