Top Trends in Water Management Market to 2023 – Key Insights, Overview, Company Profiles | Regional Analysis for Water Treatment, Irrigation Systems and Water Recycling

The study discussed in Water Management Market report are water testing equipment, sensors used in water treatment, water meters, water quality sensors & water leak detection systems. Chemical segment includes chemicals used for water treatment & water softeners.

Scope of report includes, a general outlook of water management market, with scope limited to reports published by Research during the years 2017 and 2018. It covers overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario of the water management and analyze global market trends, with market data for 2017 considering as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023. The infrastructural includes water recycling and reuse and water supply and irrigation systems.

The water management market comprises of enterprise asset management systems, network monitoring systems, advanced pressure management systems, SCADA systems, advanced analytics systems, meter data management systems, residential water efficiency, and smart irrigation management systems. SCADA systems are anticipated to be the most used solutions among the industry verticals due to the numerous benefits offered by the system.

North America is estimated to lead the global water management market due to the early adoption of water management solutions in the region along with the presence of regulatory policies requiring industries in the region to comply with water-usage and discharge-related norms. Regulations in the U.S., such as the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), the Clean Water Act (CWA), ensure the drinking water safety and monitoring of the discharge of pollutants into the water bodies.

Key highlights for water treatment chemical markets –

Global demand for specialty chemicals in water treatment market will increase from approximately REDACTED in 2018 to in 2023

Industrial process water treatment will be the largest end-use segment for specialty chemicals, reaching REDACTED by 2023 growing at the highest CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period

The municipal potable water treatment end-use segment follows the industrial process water treatment segment, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED over the same forecast period

Over the forecast period 2018 to 2023, demand across all end-use categories will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The traditional water management system is based on a centralized system in which the management options are limited. The system has a low operating efficiency due to the gap between the supply & demand for fresh water, the high energy requirement for distribution & production, and high treatment cost. To address these challenges, a new smart water management system is required.

