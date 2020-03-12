Top Trends in Veterinary X-ray Market – Trauma, Oncology and Dental Applications Hold the Largest Shares by 2023

New study report added on Veterinary X-ray Market analysis by Technology, Mobility, Animal, Applications, End Users. The Regions Highlighted in Europe and North America with Forecast to 2023.

Veterinary X-ray market comprises several stakeholders such as veterinary X-ray system manufacturers & distributors. Primary sources from supply side include CEOs, vice presidents, marketing & sales directors, business development managers, and innovation directors of veterinary X-ray systems manufacturing companies. APAC to be the Fastest-growing Region in the Veterinary X-ray Market During the Forecast Period.

The global veterinary X-ray market is projected to reach USD 872 million by 2023 from USD 640 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2023. Rising animal health expenditure and growing demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed regions, and growth in the companion animals market are the primary drivers for the veterinary X-ray market during the forecast period.

“Direct Radiography Systems to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period”

Study involved four major activities to estimate current veterinary X-ray market size for products. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on market, peer market, & parent market. Next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, & sizing with industry experts across value chain through primary research.

Veterinary X-ray market size using size estimation processes as explained above market was split into several segments & subsegments. In order to complete overall market engineering process & arrive at exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable.

Demand-side primary sources include industry experts such as directors of veterinary hospitals and clinics, veterinary hospital & clinic managers, diagnostic centers veterinarians, professors, research scientists, and related key opinion leaders.

Top players in veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX (US), Fujifilm (Japan), Onex Corporation (Canada), Sedecal (Spain), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Sound Technologies (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Examion (Germany), Konica Minolta (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Heska Corporation (US).

Report analyzes various types of veterinary X-ray equipment and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of global veterinary X-ray market for different segments such as technology, type, animal type, application, mobility, end user, and region.

