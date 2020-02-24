Top Trends in Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to 2023 | Regional Analysis and Company Profiles

The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 8.9 Billion by 2023 from an estimated US$ 6.2 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Most Popular Companies in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market include are Robert Bosch (Germany), IMA (Italy), Marchesini Group (Italy), Körber (Germany), MG2 (Italy), Uhlmann Group (Germany), Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies (US), Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Machinery (US), Romaco Holding (Germany), Bausch + Ströbel (Germany), OPTIMA Packaging Group (Germany), ACG Worldwide (India),Coesia (Italy), MULTIVAC Group (Germany).

“Labeling and serialization equipment segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period .”

On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and serialization equipment. The Labeling and serialization equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Liquid packaging equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of liquid packaging equipment,the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into liquid, solid, semi-solid, and other packaging equipment. The liquid packaging equipment segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the to the transition toward new biopharmaceutical compounds (leading to the production of increasingly complex formulations), rising incidence of eye disorders, and development of novel drug delivery systems have increased the demand for novel packaging, such as automated and integrated packaging lines, demand for specialized packaging equipment in turn, will support the growth of this segment.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2018. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing Asian scientific base and capability, growth in Asian pharmaceutical markets and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, large patient pool, growing requirement for brand enhancement and differentiation in this highly competitive market, growing need for the development of new packaging materials, increasing awareness among customers, and growing adoption of new regulatory guidelines, the growth of the pharmerging markets of China and India is mostly driven by their low labor and manufacturing costs, which has drawn huge investments by pharma giants to these countries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–25%

: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–25% By Designation : C-level–42%, Director Level–29%, and Others–29%

: C-level–42%, Director Level–29%, and Others–29% By Region: North America–30%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–30%, Latin America–10%,and the Middle East & Africa–5%

