Top Trends in mHealth Solutions Market to 2022 – Apps Like Weight Loss, Woman Health, Personal Health Record, & Medication Drives the Growth

North America accounted for largest share of the mHealth solutions market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa. The modernization and rising adoption of various healthcare IT solutions in the country’s healthcare system, the high penetration of health wearable devices and various government initiatives are some of the factors contributing to the large share of North America in the market.

Global mHealth solutions market is projected to reach USD 90.49 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 33.7% during forecast period. Factors expected to drive growing utilization of mHealth apps and connected health devices are rising penetration of smart gadgets & need to curtail soaring healthcare costs. Rapid growth in developing countries across APAC is also expected to provide an opportunity for revenue generation in market.

“The vital signs monitoring devices is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across the globe and competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. The mHealth solutions market segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising digitalization across the health continuum, the increasing concerns for health, wellness, and self-health management among patients and high adoption of smart phones and tablets across the globe.

Top companies in mHealth solutions market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), AirStrip Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), AliveCor, Inc. (U.S.), Life Watch AG (Switzerland), Nike Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Jawbone (U.S.), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Withings (France), Bio Telemetry Inc. (U.S.), Athena health, Inc. (U.S.), AgaMatrix, Inc. (U.S.), iHealth Lab, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Nokia Corporation (Finland).

Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing need to curtail healthcare delivery costs, increasing government initiative for implementations of mHealth solutions, and rising geriatric population rising from increased incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders in this region.

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the mHealth solutions market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product & service and region. The report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across the globe and competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies. This report also provides market information on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.