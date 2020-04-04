Top Trends in IoT Medical Devices Market Driven by Glucometer, Cardiac Monitor and Pulse Oximeter – Insights, Forecast to 2025

“Concept of Internet of Things market report by the current IT scenario, & gradually taking part in every facet of our lives. Internet of things network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and items embedded with electronics.”

In this report, we analyze the IoT Medical Devices industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2013 to 2018. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2013 to 2018.

The global IoT medical devices market was valued at USD 17.75 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 63.43 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period. IoT medical devices market report has been segmented by product, type, connectivity technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the vital signs monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

IoT medical devices market in this report is segmented by product, type, connectivity technology, end users, and regions. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). Factors such as increasing government initiatives for promoting digital health, growing need for cost-containment in healthcare delivery, rising focus on active patient engagement and patient-centric care delivery.

Geographically, IoT medical devices market has been studies for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America dominated the IoT medical devices market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, the US held the largest share of the IoT medical devices market in 2017.

Prominent players in IoT medical devices market are GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Medtronic (US), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Boston Scientific (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Siemens (Germany), Omron (Japan), Bio Telemetry (US), AliveCor (US), iHealth Lab (US), AgaMatrix (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), STANLEY Healthcare (US), and Welch Allyn (US).

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—market ranking analysis of top players, company profiles which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the IoT medical devices market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

